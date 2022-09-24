ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bobcats steamroll past Hornets

Betsy Layne took charge early on as the Bobcats knocked off Phelps, 61-14, in a home game played on Friday night. Running back Reece Music ran for 193 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries as Betsy Layne moved to 3-2. Quarterback Carson Parsons passed for 205 yards and...
PHELPS, KY
St. Louis American

Prep football notebook

Cardinal Ritter College Prep started last season with a 3-6 record, then the Lions put together a hot postseason run to advance to the Class 3 state football semifinals. Coach Brennan Spain’s Lions are looking to do bigger and better things this season, which include taking the final two steps in the state playoffs and winning a title.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KTLO

MH junior high volleyball teams win Highland tourney

Mountain Home’s junior high varsity and junior varsity teams both won the Highland Junior High Tournament on Saturday. In the varsity division, the Junior Lady Bombers defeated Pocahontas in straight sets with scores of 25-24 and 25-22. Mountain Home improves to 9-5 on the season. On the junior varsity...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

