Lake Odessa, MI

WLUC

Michigan State Police investigate death threat to congressional candidate Bob Lorinser

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are investigating after congressional candidate Bob Lorinser received a death threat online. On Thursday, September 22, in a text response to an event in Elk Rapids, an unknown person said: “I am going to assassinate Dr. Bob Lorinser during this event, using a Remington .270 rifle from the rooftop of a nearby building, the moment he exits his vehicle.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Person shot in Kalamazoo, Western Michigan University campus put on alert

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot near Western Michigan University's campus Monday night, prompting a campus safety advisory, according to WMU Public Safety. The shooting first reported at 750 S. Howard St., according to the university. The gun shot wound was self-inflicted and accidental, according to WMU. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNEM

Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, domestic violence

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and has since been arraigned in court. The charges stem back to a suspicious […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WWMT

Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Missing NMU student found dead at accident scene

L'ANSE TOWNSHIP, MI— Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post are investigating a traffic accident that took the life of a Northern Michigan University student. On Thursday, troopers assisted NMU Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a search of a missing person. Public Safety had called the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office to request a wellbeing check in L’Anse for Virgil Mongozid, 18. He was allegedly involved in an incident investigated by NMU officers the night before. Troopers and officers from the KBIC PD contacted Mongozid’s sister, who said she hadn’t seen him since 2 a.m. that day.
MARQUETTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

State police investigating deadly Baraga County crash after multi-day search

L’Anse, Mich. (WJMN) – An investigation by Michigan State Police is underway after an 18-year-old L’Anse man is believed to have died in a vehicle crash last week. On Thursday, September 22, troopers with the Michigan State Police Calumet Post assisted Northern Michigan University Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a missing person search for 18-year-old Vergil Mongozid.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI

