Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLUC
Michigan State Police investigate death threat to congressional candidate Bob Lorinser
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are investigating after congressional candidate Bob Lorinser received a death threat online. On Thursday, September 22, in a text response to an event in Elk Rapids, an unknown person said: “I am going to assassinate Dr. Bob Lorinser during this event, using a Remington .270 rifle from the rooftop of a nearby building, the moment he exits his vehicle.”
WWMT
Person shot in Kalamazoo, Western Michigan University campus put on alert
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot near Western Michigan University's campus Monday night, prompting a campus safety advisory, according to WMU Public Safety. The shooting first reported at 750 S. Howard St., according to the university. The gun shot wound was self-inflicted and accidental, according to WMU. The...
Williamston man arrested in connection to suspicious death in May 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Williamston man was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for the crime of torture and domestic violence. According to a news release from the Williamston Police Department, this arrest is in connection to an ongoing investigation into...
WNEM
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
Williamston man arrested for torture, domestic violence
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and has since been arraigned in court. The charges stem back to a suspicious […]
WWMT
Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
wnmufm.org
Missing NMU student found dead at accident scene
L'ANSE TOWNSHIP, MI— Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post are investigating a traffic accident that took the life of a Northern Michigan University student. On Thursday, troopers assisted NMU Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a search of a missing person. Public Safety had called the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office to request a wellbeing check in L’Anse for Virgil Mongozid, 18. He was allegedly involved in an incident investigated by NMU officers the night before. Troopers and officers from the KBIC PD contacted Mongozid’s sister, who said she hadn’t seen him since 2 a.m. that day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
WWMT
Teens charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two males, including a juvenile were formally arraigned on open murder and weapons charges in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old Battle Creek boy last week. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan shot after 'heated conversation,' pro-life group says
An elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan was shot in the shoulder while canvassing a neighborhood to discuss an abortion ballot proposal, according to the Right to Life of Michigan. The "victim said that she was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a residence during a heated conversation, and that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
UPMATTERS
State police investigating deadly Baraga County crash after multi-day search
L’Anse, Mich. (WJMN) – An investigation by Michigan State Police is underway after an 18-year-old L’Anse man is believed to have died in a vehicle crash last week. On Thursday, September 22, troopers with the Michigan State Police Calumet Post assisted Northern Michigan University Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a missing person search for 18-year-old Vergil Mongozid.
84-year-old pro-life volunteer shot after heated conversation in Ionia County
A pro-life volunteer going door-to-door in Ionia County was shot while attempting to walk away from a verbal altercation on Tuesday, officials said.
WWMT
Heated three-hour Kalamazoo Township meeting, weeks after firing of two fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Almost two weeks ago, Kalamazoo Township Manager Dexter Mitchell fired two fire chiefs. “After an eight-month long investigation, I believe that was the correct action,” said Mitchell during the Kalamazoo Township board of trustees meeting on Monday. Former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter...
3 injured in collision along Michigan highway, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Three people were injured Saturday night after one driver stopped his vehicle in the middle of a highway, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 10:22 p.m. report Saturday, Sept. 24, of a crash in the area of M-6, west of Kenowa Avenue in Jamestown Township.
Multiple cars catch fire at Grandville Meijer
Multiple cars caught fire at a Grandville Meijer on Monday.
oceanacountypress.com
Catalytic converter theft valued at $5,000 reported at park and ride.
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A theft of four catalytic converters from the same pickup truck parked at the park and ride on M 20 near US 31 was reported to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office Friday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m., said Lt. Shane Hasty. The four stolen catalytic...
Comments / 2