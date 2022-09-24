ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh explains why he is excited for the future under JJ McCarthy

Jim Harbaugh is excited to have a talent such as JJ McCarthy leading the way for the Michigan Wolverines. He spoke on Michigan’s quarterback position Monday, touching on what it is that makes McCarthy so exciting moving forward, despite there still being a long way to go until he’s a polished product.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland reveals updated depth chart for Week 5 game vs. MSU

Ahead of its B1G East matchup with Michigan State, Maryland has released an updated depth chart. On Tuesday morning, Maryland football provided its depth chart for Week 5 and there will be some playing despite suffering injuries in prior games. The starting quarterback will be Taulia Tagovailoa, even after last...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan DT Kris Jenkins addresses matchup with Iowa: 'They're going to give us violence'

One player on Michigan’s defense is going to taking the Iowa offense very seriously. Kris Jenkins knows that it isn’t going to be easy per Clayton Sayfie of On3 Sports. Jenkins has had his fair share of appearances for Michigan, playing in 19 total games for the Wolverines. Despite how Iowa has played in the past, he knows that the Hawkeyes aren’t going to be pushovers.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question

Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa

Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker acknowledges boos from Michigan State's home loss to Minnesota

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and his Spartans had a terrible game in the 34-7 home loss to Minnesota as the home crowd booed the team. Tucker is not worried about the discouraging reactions from the home crowd of Michigan State as he assures fans the team will get better.
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker trolled by fans, media following back-to-back letdowns by Michigan State

Michigan State suffered an embarrassing loss at home 34-7 to an unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers squad as Spartans head coach Mel Tucker was trolled hard after the loss. This was the second consecutive loss for Michigan State as the Spartans lost 39-28 on the road to an unranked Washington Huskies team. Michigan State was ranked No. 11 at the time of the loss to Washington.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo provides update on potential minutes restriction for Jaden Akins

Tom Izzo said Monday at Michigan State basketball’s media days that any minute restrictions for Jaden Akins when he returns will be up to doctors. Akins has been dealing with a foot injury and recently had surgery, leaving him out for at least a month, but he will likely be ready to return for Michigan State’s opener on November 7.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
onedetroitpbs.org

‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
DETROIT, MI

