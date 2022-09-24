Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Mayweather bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ gets whacked, finished at Super Rizin
It was another financially successful night for Floyd Mayweather in Japan as the retired boxer cruised through his exhibition match against Mikuru Asakura with little discomfort. After taking one solid punch from his overmatched Influencer opponent, Floyd KO’d Asakura at the end of the second round (watch the highlights here).
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
Sean O’Malley Responds To Underdog Status For UFC 280, ‘I’m A Little Surprised’
Sean O’Malley is not keen on being the underdog in his next fight. UFC 280 is full of amazing matchups from top to bottom. There will be two title fights that night in Abu Dhabi, a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev and a bantamweight bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. These two title fights are exciting, but many fight fans are looking forward to another bout on the card. There is a bantamweight title contender fight between former champ Petr Yan and rising star Sean O’Malley, this is the people’s main event.
MMA Fighting
Yoel Romero on Bellator middleweight future: ‘All the 205, they can chill out’
Yoel Romero is a man on a mission after Bellator 285, and that’s to capture a middleweight title that’s so far eluded him in his decorated cage career. After decimating Melvin Manhoef, a blown-up middleweight, in the co-headliner of this past Friday’s event, Romero made his intentions clear by calling for a title shot.
Sean O'Malley surprised Petr Yan is a 4-1 favorite at UFC 280: 'I believe I'm better'
Sean O'Malley doesn’t agree with the betting odds for his upcoming fight against Petr Yan. According to Tipico Sportsbook, O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) is a +280 underdog heading into his bout with former bantamweight champion Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
MMAmania.com
UFC President Dana White’s bucket list revealed: $1,000,000 black jack
More than most any main stream sport, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has aligned itself with gambling. The betting odds are prominently displayed on the official graphics, and it wouldn’t be a night of UFC fights without Jon Anik sneaking in mentions of prop bets, parlays, or huge gambles. Fighters...
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier wants Nate Diaz to ‘relax’ after ‘fat motherf—er’ comments
Daniel Cormier can’t catch a break. It seems like every time the former UFC champ-champ opens his mouth, he offends somebody. Whether it’s during his on-air commentary for UFC pay-per-views and Fight Nights, or on his DC & RC show on ESPN+, fighters just can’t seem to handle the heat Cormier is serving up.
MMAmania.com
Eddie Hearn sues Jake Paul for $100 million over fight fixing accusations
Few people in combat sports are happy with the quality of judging being provided by commissions around the world, but few have allowed their dislike for a specific judge to generate a hundred million dollar lawsuit. Once again, Jake Paul is taking things to the next level by doing just that.
UFC Fight Night 211: Make your predictions for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
UFC Fight Night 211: Make your predictions for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan. We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
ESPN
Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva by decision to win boxing debut
Cris Cyborg won her first boxing match Sunday night. The legendary women's MMA fighter crossed over into the ring and beat boxing journeywoman Simone Silva via decision at Fight Music Show in Cyborg's hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. The bout went all eight rounds. It remains unclear whether it will count...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Yardbarker
Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim Set for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro
A welterweight clash pitting Mounir Lazzez against Gabriel de Souza Bonfim. Multiple outlets confirmed the booking after Bonfim initially announced the bout on social media. UFC 283 marks the Las Vegas-based promotion’s first visit to Rio de Janeiro since May 2019. The event does not currently have a headliner.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda
The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
MMAmania.com
Mike Perry flies to Russia, gets into press conference brawl with Magomed Ismailov (Video)
Have mustache, will travel. Former UFC welterweight wild man Mike Perry, who is now throwing hands in the bareknuckle arena for BKFC, recently flew to Russia to corner longtime friend and training partner Alex Nicholson this week for “The Spartan’s” upcoming fight at Ren TV Fight Club later this week in Moscow.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley anticipates eventual move to featherweight, believes could ‘beat a lot of those turds’ now
Sean O’Malley doesn’t expect to be a Bantamweight forever. Currently ranked No. 12 in Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) official 135 pound rankings, O’Malley has been nearly perfect in his 17-fight career. Never short on confidence, “Suga” will need it for his next bout against former champion, Petr Yan, at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Aleksander Emelianenko KO’d in 13 seconds by Viacheslav Datsik
While there was no UFC event on this weekend, there were various other combat sports events to keep a fight fan entertained. Boxing fans had Joe Joyce knocking out Joseph Parker and Floyd Mayweather in another ridiculous exhibition bout in Japan. His bodyguard “Jizzy” also had a fight, so that was fun. All that was followed up in the wee hours of the morning with RIZIN 38, which featured some legit high level mixed martial arts.
MMAmania.com
Video: Hungry Paddy Pimblett crashes Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn, panicked ‘Notorious’ calls in
UFC buffetweight champion Paddy Pimblett will not rest until he’s complete annihilated every famous eatery on the planet. Fresh off his destruction of Wiener Circle in Chicago (seriously), the rapidly-expanding “Baddy” took his talents overseas to Dublin, Ireland. Those poor saps at Black Forge Inn never knew...
MMAmania.com
Charles Oliveira’s coach rates Islam Makhachev’s wrestling better than Khabib — but he still won’t take down ‘Do Bronx’
The UFC Lightweight division will soon have a champion again. UFC 280 is just four weeks away, and the main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will decide the future of the 155-pound division. Though he is technically without the title after a controversial weight miss, Oliveira’s status as the best Lightweight on the planet largely remains intact in the eyes of fight fans given his monumental 11-fight win streak over names like Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
