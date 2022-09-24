ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Responds To Underdog Status For UFC 280, ‘I’m A Little Surprised’

Sean O’Malley is not keen on being the underdog in his next fight. UFC 280 is full of amazing matchups from top to bottom. There will be two title fights that night in Abu Dhabi, a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev and a bantamweight bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. These two title fights are exciting, but many fight fans are looking forward to another bout on the card. There is a bantamweight title contender fight between former champ Petr Yan and rising star Sean O’Malley, this is the people’s main event.
UFC
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Nevada State
MMA Fighting

Yoel Romero on Bellator middleweight future: ‘All the 205, they can chill out’

Yoel Romero is a man on a mission after Bellator 285, and that’s to capture a middleweight title that’s so far eluded him in his decorated cage career. After decimating Melvin Manhoef, a blown-up middleweight, in the co-headliner of this past Friday’s event, Romero made his intentions clear by calling for a title shot.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC President Dana White’s bucket list revealed: $1,000,000 black jack

More than most any main stream sport, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has aligned itself with gambling. The betting odds are prominently displayed on the official graphics, and it wouldn’t be a night of UFC fights without Jon Anik sneaking in mentions of prop bets, parlays, or huge gambles. Fighters...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Augusto Sakai
Person
Tai Tuivasa
Person
Sergei Pavlovich
MMAmania.com

Daniel Cormier wants Nate Diaz to ‘relax’ after ‘fat motherf—er’ comments

Daniel Cormier can’t catch a break. It seems like every time the former UFC champ-champ opens his mouth, he offends somebody. Whether it’s during his on-air commentary for UFC pay-per-views and Fight Nights, or on his DC & RC show on ESPN+, fighters just can’t seem to handle the heat Cormier is serving up.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 211: Make your predictions for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

UFC Fight Night 211: Make your predictions for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan. We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva by decision to win boxing debut

Cris Cyborg won her first boxing match Sunday night. The legendary women's MMA fighter crossed over into the ring and beat boxing journeywoman Simone Silva via decision at Fight Music Show in Cyborg's hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. The bout went all eight rounds. It remains unclear whether it will count...
COMBAT SPORTS
#Heavy Hitters#Combat#Ufc Vegas#Ufc Apex
Boxing Scene

Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch

Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim Set for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro

A welterweight clash pitting Mounir Lazzez against Gabriel de Souza Bonfim. Multiple outlets confirmed the booking after Bonfim initially announced the bout on social media. UFC 283 marks the Las Vegas-based promotion’s first visit to Rio de Janeiro since May 2019. The event does not currently have a headliner.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda

The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
UFC
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley anticipates eventual move to featherweight, believes could ‘beat a lot of those turds’ now

Sean O’Malley doesn’t expect to be a Bantamweight forever. Currently ranked No. 12 in Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) official 135 pound rankings, O’Malley has been nearly perfect in his 17-fight career. Never short on confidence, “Suga” will need it for his next bout against former champion, Petr Yan, at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
HELENA, MT
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Aleksander Emelianenko KO’d in 13 seconds by Viacheslav Datsik

While there was no UFC event on this weekend, there were various other combat sports events to keep a fight fan entertained. Boxing fans had Joe Joyce knocking out Joseph Parker and Floyd Mayweather in another ridiculous exhibition bout in Japan. His bodyguard “Jizzy” also had a fight, so that was fun. All that was followed up in the wee hours of the morning with RIZIN 38, which featured some legit high level mixed martial arts.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Charles Oliveira’s coach rates Islam Makhachev’s wrestling better than Khabib — but he still won’t take down ‘Do Bronx’

The UFC Lightweight division will soon have a champion again. UFC 280 is just four weeks away, and the main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will decide the future of the 155-pound division. Though he is technically without the title after a controversial weight miss, Oliveira’s status as the best Lightweight on the planet largely remains intact in the eyes of fight fans given his monumental 11-fight win streak over names like Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
UFC

