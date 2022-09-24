ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds reliever Art Warren had UCL repaired, Senzel put in cast for broken toe

By Adam Baum, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Reds reliever Art Warren, who was optioned to Louisville on Sept. 10 and landed on the minor league injured list without appearing in a game due to an elbow injury, recently underwent a procedure to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), Reds manager David Bell told reporters Saturday.

"Art Warren had UCL repair recently, not reconstruction, repair," Bell said. "I don't know the extent of the difference of the two. There is a distinction there."

Bell said it was not Tommy John surgery.

Warren threw 36 innings this season with 40 strikeouts and a 6.50 ERA.

Bell said he doesn't have a timeline yet for when Warren's recovery.

Nick Senzel outfitted with cast, scooter

Outfielder Nick Senzel was outfitted with some new gear Saturday to help with the broken toe he suffered on Tuesday when he collided with the center-field wall.

Senzel's foot is now in a cast and he's using a scooter to prop his foot up so he can still get around.

Bell reiterated Saturday that Senzel did not require surgery.

"He's gonna be in that (cast) for 6-8 weeks," Bell said. "It was a bad break. Nothing he can't recover from but it's going to be important ... having the scooter's great to be able to get around and stay as active as he can. That's a pretty long time to be hindered a little bit but he'll have plenty of time, we were just talking about when he'll be back and able to pick up his workouts and hitting, and he'll be fine for spring training."

