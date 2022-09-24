ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin defends failed call to go for fourth-and-1 vs. Missouri

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
AUBURN — Bryan Harsin said his late-game decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 in field goal range vs. Missouri was not because he lacked confidence in kicker Anders Carlson: He just thought Auburn could convert.

The Tigers won a bizarre and captivating 17-14 overtime game in their SEC opener Saturday, but first they almost blew their chance in regulation. Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) faced a fourth-and-1 at the Missouri 29-yard line with less than two minutes remaining. The score was tied. A field goal would have put Auburn ahead. Instead, Tank Bigsby's attempt to jump over the pile failed, and Missouri (2-2, 0-1) was given a chance to win in regulation.

"In that moment, it was like, 'We need to go for it,'" Harsin said. "You're here to win this football game, and I thought that was the right call. Call timeout and go for it. Finish out getting our guys a chance to hopefully finish that drive. Get the first down."

Mizzou retained possession but missed a 26-yard field goal as time expired. Auburn eventually won when Mizzou running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled into the end zone while one yard away from a game-winning touchdown.

Harsin noted in his defense of the decision that Auburn had been perfect in three fourth-and-1 attempts before the last one.

REPORT CARD:Auburn football and Bryan Harsin didn't deserve to beat Missouri. Our grades reflect that.

OBSERVATIONS:With Bryan Harsin's job on the line, Auburn football escapes Missouri on overtime miracle

EXCLUSIVE:Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz's first college football job? Coffee intern and national champ at Auburn football

"I thought we had the first down (on third down)," Harsin said. "And we were going to go fast in that moment. They called a timeout. I don't know, it was six inches maybe, right? But felt like from what we had done and stuff that we had discussed, that we could get that. I really believed our guys could get that. And that we needed that as well. ... That was more of us being aggressive, in that moment. It's inches, and we felt like we could get it because we had done that throughout the game."

It would have been a 46-yard field goal attempt for Carlson, who missed twice at the end of the first half: once officially from 45 yards and once unofficially from 50, before a Mizzou penalty granted him the second chance.

"We trust Anders," Harsin said. "No doubt about it."

