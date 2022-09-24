ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeway, VA

WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway

By Brayden Stamps
 2 days ago

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car.

NASCAR drivers fight after Martinsville race: why you shouldn’t be surprised

Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat Race 1, possibly explaining their frustrations heading into the race.

However, as racing fans know, Martinsville Speedway is no stranger to fisticuffs.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a part of NASCAR Roots, a group of regional stock car racing divisions and tracks sanctioned by NASCAR.

Shaun Cook
2d ago

hell be a man & let the other driver get out. then go at it

