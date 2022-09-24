ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

SWFL locations providing sandbags in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian

By Mariana Ortiz
 2 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA. — As Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen rapidly, some cities are providing sandbags for the community.

Sandbags are used as barriers to prevent home flooding.

The City of North Porth provides a self-service sandbag station on Saturday at noon at Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center. Location: 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.

Bags, sand and shovels will be available. A limit of 10 bags per vehicle is required.

Matlacha and Pine Island Fire Control District has sandbags at Station 1 at 5700 Pine Island Rd, Bokeelia.

The City of Sanibel has sand available at the Recycling Center. The location will be open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and residents must bring their own bags.

DeSoto County sandbags are available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and until 12 p.m. Sunday at Road & Bridge Department located at 1894 NE McKay St, Arcadia.

