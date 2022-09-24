Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Woman arrested in reference to a string of burglaries in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Port St. Lucie was arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce. The Fort Pierce Police Department said they arrested 25-year-old Zykhirea Wyatt for her involvement in the burglaries of houses across Fort Pierce. Officers say on Sept. 22, a...
850wftl.com
PBSO deputy shoots gun-wielding man in Publix parking lot
(GREENACRES, FLA) — Palm Beach County deputies responded to a suspicious person wielding a firearm in the parking lot of Publix in Greenacres on Monday. When deputies arrived, they confronted the armed male in parking lot and attempted to negotiate and deescalate the situation. PBSO Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says,...
cw34.com
Gunshots outside Publix; deputy-involved shooting in Greenacres
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities say an active shooter situation was avoided at a Publix in Greenacres thanks to deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun in the parking lot of the Publix located off S. Military Trail and Melaleuca Lane.
cw34.com
Girl's cellphone video lands 75-year-old man in jail on molestation charges
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities say video from an eight-year-old girl's own cellphone helped put a 75-year-old married man from Belle Glade in handcuffs on molestation charges. Amado Antonio Leonorellana faces a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. The investigation began in August...
cbs12.com
Scam alert in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam alert is getting people to send money in order to avoid jail processing. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office notified residents on Monday that a scam call is circulating from a 772 area code. The scammer is posing an an official...
NBC Miami
Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach
A Pembroke Pines firefighter is facing charges after police said he was found with cocaine and other drugs in Miami Beach. Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was arrested early Sunday on drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, an arrest report said. The report said officer had spotted a vehicle...
cw34.com
Florida man arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to detectives
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 32-year-old man from Port. St. Lucie was arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover detectives. Detectives said during an undercover sting, they bought drugs from Isaiah Thompson, 32, on multiple occasions, leading to the seizure of 77 grams of cocaine. Detectives also discovered that some of the cocaine contained fentanyl.
Officer-involved shooting outside Greenacres Publix sends man to hospital, puts deputy on leave
GREENACRES — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and wounded a man during an "active shooter" incident in a Publix supermarket parking lot in Greenacres on Monday evening, the sheriff's office said. PBSO did not immediately identify the injured man beyond saying he was about 21 years old. Paramedics took him...
cw34.com
Two men injured in shooting in Pahokee
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were injured in a shooting in Pahokee on Monday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting at around 12:11 p.m. Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds on Bacom Point Road, just off Lemon Ave. Deputies...
cw34.com
Man charged in DUI crash that killed motorcyclist in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man had a blood alcohol level of nearly 3-times over the legal limit in a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Boca Raton. The collision, two days after Thanksgiving in 2021, killed 39-year-old Eric Brown. This past week, police arrested 59-year-old...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Broward Video Voyeurism After Similar Arrest in Miami-Dade
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now behind bars for similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Ciano Brown, who turned 31 on Monday, was arrested Sunday on one count of video voyeurism. He is...
cw34.com
Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
cw34.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
cw34.com
Prosecutors begin rebuttal in sentencing trial of Parkland shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — The prosecution begins its rebuttal case Tuesday in the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. The defense claimed Cruz, who killed 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, suffers from brain damage due to his birth mother's heavy drinking during her pregnancy.
cw34.com
Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
South Florida Man Arrested For Not Paying After Dining At Restaurants
Police say at least three restaurants didn't see any money from this mysterious customers.
cw34.com
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the woman was parked in her garage in Delray Beach and drove forward, hitting the wall. She then reversed...
cw34.com
'Evacuate across the state;' Evacuees told to head to Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County and other parts of South Florida can expect a host of guests from Florida's west coast. The state's top emergency management leader said people under evacuation orders for Hurricane Ian should head toward Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Broward Counties. About...
Parent Found For Child Discovered Alone In Fort Lauderdale
The child is though to be about 5 to 6-years-old.
cw34.com
Woman's body found behind building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's body was found on Embarcadero Drive on Monday. Police say the body had been there for quite some time. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman's body was found behind a building, just south of 45th Street. The police...
