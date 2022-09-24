Read full article on original website
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Compton Over The Weekend
On Saturday, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur Kee Riches, was fatally shot near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue in Compton, according to media reports and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were reportedly responding to a report of a gunshot victim when they...
California man sentenced to 4 years for COVID-19 loan fraud
A Southern California man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies, prosecutors said.
Caught on video: Coach body-slams man at high school football game in Anaheim
Video shows a man being body-slammed by a coach at a high school football game in Orange County.
spectrumnews1.com
2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA
Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
dailytitan.com
Fullerton honors Dodgers legend at museum center
Nearly over 40 years after his first World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers, local residents and fans gathered in Fullerton to celebrate the life of legendary Dodgers manager and former Fullerton resident, Tommy Lasorda. The City of Fullerton and Fullerton Museum Center co-hosted the event on Lasorda’s birthday,...
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings.
zachnews.net
Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
andnowuknow.com
Stater Bros. Markets Opens Newest Location in Riverside, California; Pete Van Helden Comments
SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Hold onto your hats Southern California, a new retail location has sprouted up! Recently, Stater Bros. Markets announced the grand opening of its newest store in Riverside, California, which will take place September 28. “With this new store in Riverside, we’re reinvesting into the community to...
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
thelog.com
Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
MISSING: Savannah Graziano, 15
An Amber Alert has been issued for a Southern California teen following a domestic violence incident that left one woman dead.
KGET 17
100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
Fire destroys 4 homes under construction in Moreno Valley
A fire that broke out at a construction site in Moreno Valley early Monday destroyed four homes.The flames were reported at Gentian Avenue and La Barca Way at about 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found four homes under construction on fire.Firefighters were able to to save four homes, but couldn't stop the fire from destroying other structures."We held the fire spread to four homes. All four of the homes are deemed a complete loss at this point in time until we evaluate further," said Dave Rodriguez of Riverside County Fire.No injures were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
KMPH.com
Over 100 pounds of meth found during CHP traffic stop near Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Central Valley California Highway Patrol arrested two Southern California men on drug charges following a traffic stop near Bakersfield on Friday. A CHP K9 patrol officer pulled the driver over for a window tint violation around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 99 south of Bakersfield.
progressivegrocer.com
Stater Bros. Opens New SoCal Supermarket
Stater Bros. Markets will hold the grand opening of its new store in Riverside, Calif., on Sept. 28. Located at 7200 Arlington Ave., #102, the store occupies 49,480 square feet of a former 94,500-square-foot Kmart building. The new location replaces a Stater Bros. store in the Riverside community that originally...
foxla.com
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
