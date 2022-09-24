ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southeast, NY

fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Road rage blamed for Maryland interstate shooting

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers think road rage led to a shooting that took place Friday night. Investigators said it happened between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Two people were in a car, heading south on Interstate 295 towards the ramps to northbound Interstate 495, National Harbor, […]
MARYLAND STATE
State
Ohio State
City
Ohio, NY
Southeast, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Southeast, NY
State
Washington State
Daily Voice

Man Shot Near Ewing Waste Management Plant, Police Say

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot near a waste management plant in Ewing early on Monday, Sept. 26, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting near 432 Stokes Ave. found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg just after 6:05 a.m., Ewing Police said in a press release.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
WTOP

Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland

The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
SUITLAND, MD
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Legendary boxing trainer shot, killed in DC

Arthur "Buddy" Harrison who was well known in DMV for his community service and boxing gym was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. on Saturday morning, according to police. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu has the latest on the investigation into the shooting and how community members are remembering Buddy.
#Shooting#Police#Southeast Dc#Buddy Lee#Violent Crime#Dmv Boxing#Old School Boxing#Mpd#Kia
fox5dc.com

Man killed after shooting in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting on Sunday in the Suitland area of Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road around 12 p.m. on Sunday. The scene was located...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Body of Virginia 17-Year-Old Who Went Missing in 1975 Identified

A family finally has some answers about what happened to a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Northern Virginia nearly 50 years ago. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as Choubi, was last seen on Feb. 8, 1975. Human remains found in McLean in 2001 have now been identified as hers, Fairfax County police said Monday.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Roofing company in Ohio indicted for allegedly lying to customers

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – A company from South Point, Ohio, is accused of lying to its customers, including a church and elderly residents. A grand jury has indicted Shield Roofing and Construction. Court documents claim the company allegedly deceived Union Baptist Church out of $6,700 dollars in cash. The documents also say, an elderly […]
Daily Voice

Yorktown Man Charged With Forcible Touching After Walk-In Complaint

A Northern Westchester man has been arrested for allegedly forcibly touching a woman against her will on two separate occasions. The incident was reported in Yorktown on Thursday, Aug. 25 by the woman who reported the incident to Yorktown Police. An investigation led police to Jose Pablo Cruz, age 40,...

