WUSA
DC Police continue search for two shooters in Saturday homicide
The community is still wrapping their minds around the loss of 62-year-old Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison Jr. He was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home.
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
Road rage blamed for Maryland interstate shooting
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers think road rage led to a shooting that took place Friday night. Investigators said it happened between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Two people were in a car, heading south on Interstate 295 towards the ramps to northbound Interstate 495, National Harbor, […]
Man Shot Near Ewing Waste Management Plant, Police Say
A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot near a waste management plant in Ewing early on Monday, Sept. 26, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting near 432 Stokes Ave. found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg just after 6:05 a.m., Ewing Police said in a press release.
WTOP
Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland
The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
fox5dc.com
Legendary boxing trainer shot, killed in DC
Arthur "Buddy" Harrison who was well known in DMV for his community service and boxing gym was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. on Saturday morning, according to police. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu has the latest on the investigation into the shooting and how community members are remembering Buddy.
fox5dc.com
Man killed after shooting in Prince George's County
SUITLAND, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting on Sunday in the Suitland area of Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road around 12 p.m. on Sunday. The scene was located...
NBC Washington
Body of Virginia 17-Year-Old Who Went Missing in 1975 Identified
A family finally has some answers about what happened to a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Northern Virginia nearly 50 years ago. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as Choubi, was last seen on Feb. 8, 1975. Human remains found in McLean in 2001 have now been identified as hers, Fairfax County police said Monday.
Shooting that involved Mississippi Capitol Police under investigation
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Mississippi’s capital city Sunday evening. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the shooting involved the Capitol Police in Jackson. The incident occurred at approximately 9 P.M. Sunday near East Mayes Street in Jackson. The MBI is currently assessing...
Convicted double murderer accused in Virginia prison slaying
A Washington man has been charged in the death of a fellow prisoner at Virginia's notorious Wallens Ridge State Prison, a supermax facility at the state's western edge.
Police advise the public to stay alert after third pedestrian death in a month across Central Virginia
At least three pedestrians have been hit and killed across Central Virginia over the last month.
Two suspects indicted for separate inmate deaths at Virginia prisons
The Virginia Department of Corrections has announced that two suspects connected to separate inmate deaths inside different facilities have been indicted.
Roofing company in Ohio indicted for allegedly lying to customers
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – A company from South Point, Ohio, is accused of lying to its customers, including a church and elderly residents. A grand jury has indicted Shield Roofing and Construction. Court documents claim the company allegedly deceived Union Baptist Church out of $6,700 dollars in cash. The documents also say, an elderly […]
Family of DC woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oxon Hill, MD wants justice
OXON HILL, Md. — The children of a D.C. woman want justice after their mother was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Prince George's County police say that around 2:40 a.m. officers found the victim at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Salisbury Drive on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Maryland men accused of trafficking fentanyl packaged as skittles, nerds
Two Maryland men were busted by federal agents for allegedly trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills through Connecticut.
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
Corrections Officer From Upper Marlboro Accused Of Scheme To Smuggle Drugs To Inmates: DOJ
A corrections officer from Maryland, an inmate, and a drug supplier are facing federal charges for allegedly running an elaborate scheme to smuggle contraband inside a DC detention center, the Department of Justice announced. Federal officials announced on Monday, Sept. 26 that a District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DOC)...
Yorktown Man Charged With Forcible Touching After Walk-In Complaint
A Northern Westchester man has been arrested for allegedly forcibly touching a woman against her will on two separate occasions. The incident was reported in Yorktown on Thursday, Aug. 25 by the woman who reported the incident to Yorktown Police. An investigation led police to Jose Pablo Cruz, age 40,...
