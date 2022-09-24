ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Mediterranean Festival

Celebrate amazing cuisine and culture at the 88th Mediterranean Festival! They’ll have a variety of food and wine, cocktails by Aperol and Absolut, a shopping bazaar, and music!. The festival will take place on the grounds of St. Elias Orthodox Church, on East 11th Street between Red River and...
AUSTIN, TX
westlakefeatherduster.com

Mexican food never disappoints in Austin

Along South First Street lies Taqueria Arandas. I thought it would be just another Mexican food place, but I was dead wrong. As you sit down, you will be greeted by a nice woman holding some homemade tortilla chips and flavorful salsa. They will also hand out a menu with a nice variety of plates to choose from.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fans gear up for first of six Harry Styles concerts in Austin residency

AUSTIN, Texas - Sunday was the first night of Harry Styles' six-day, sold-out concert series at the Moody Center. 70,000 fans are expected during the entire residency. Fan Hannah Timmreck remembers the exact moment she learned about the concerts. "I was literally at the gym on the treadmill, and I had just started my workout, like five minutes in. I was like, I have to go, I can't be here, I got to call my dad, got to start preparing how to go to all these shows," she said.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

South Austin Pasta Truck Will Open Italian Restaurant in North Austin

South Austin Italian food truck Artipasta is opening a new pasta restaurant this year in North Austin. The new spot will be found at 6406 North I-35 Frontage Road within the Linc in the Highland neighborhood starting sometime in late October. Right now, the physical northern Artipasta is working as...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down

AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Harry Styles begins residency at Austin's Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center is only about five months old, but it is about to be "Harry's House" for the next week!. Harry Styles fans don't want to miss the star's six-night residency. There was major excitement on social media the day it was announced he would be performing almost a week's worth of shows in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: Pumpkins, Broadway, marching bands and live music

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has all the details on events happening across Central Texas, including Broadway in Austin's production of Tony-winning musical "Hadestown", the second annual Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival, the Bands of America Austin regional marching band championship, and the Bastrop Music Festival.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Things are taking off in Taylor!

TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including members of the Hollywood elite. Taylor, Texas, is considered a "film-friendly city," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor.
TAYLOR, TX
fox7austin.com

Harry Styles concerts in Austin

Sunday was the first night of Harry Styles' six-day, sold-out concert series at the Moody Center. FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen has a look.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Zilker Park closes to public as preparations for ACL 2022 begin

AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park was buzzing Monday morning, but not with runners and dog walkers. Crews were putting up fences and taking care of other preparations ahead of the massive annual production known as the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL). The Great Lawn is shut down to the...
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest

Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
SAN MARCOS, TX

