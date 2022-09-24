AUSTIN, Texas - Sunday was the first night of Harry Styles' six-day, sold-out concert series at the Moody Center. 70,000 fans are expected during the entire residency. Fan Hannah Timmreck remembers the exact moment she learned about the concerts. "I was literally at the gym on the treadmill, and I had just started my workout, like five minutes in. I was like, I have to go, I can't be here, I got to call my dad, got to start preparing how to go to all these shows," she said.

