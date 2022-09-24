Fire at Governor’s Island Ferry Terminal started on roof: FDNY
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — FDNY went to a fire at the Governor’s Island Ferry Terminal Saturday afternoon.
At around 3:50 p.m., a fire started in the AC unit on the roof of a five-story commercial building. In the video on the Citizen app , you can see smoke filling the sky from the fire.
FDNY said the fire spread into a heavy machinery room. However, FDNY put the fire out less than an hour later.
The investigation is ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 1