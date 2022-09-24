ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire at Governor’s Island Ferry Terminal started on roof: FDNY

By Jonathan Rizk
 2 days ago

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — FDNY went to a fire at the Governor’s Island Ferry Terminal Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:50 p.m., a fire started in the AC unit on the roof of a five-story commercial building. In the video on the Citizen app , you can see smoke filling the sky from the fire.

FDNY said the fire spread into a heavy machinery room. However, FDNY put the fire out less than an hour later.

The investigation is ongoing.

