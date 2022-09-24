Read full article on original website
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom Handy
Chris Bosch Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Austin Mediterranean Festival
Celebrate amazing cuisine and culture at the 88th Mediterranean Festival! They’ll have a variety of food and wine, cocktails by Aperol and Absolut, a shopping bazaar, and music!. The festival will take place on the grounds of St. Elias Orthodox Church, on East 11th Street between Red River and...
Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down
AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
Harry Styles begins residency at Austin's Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center is only about five months old, but it is about to be "Harry's House" for the next week!. Harry Styles fans don't want to miss the star's six-night residency. There was major excitement on social media the day it was announced he would be performing almost a week's worth of shows in Austin.
Oktoberfest at Easy Tiger
Oktoberfest is in full swing at Easy Tiger, with drink specials, specialty breads, pretzels and sweets, and fun events for all. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow talks with head dough puncher David Norman about the event happening at all three Easy Tiger locations this weekend.
Things are taking off in Taylor!
TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including members of the Hollywood elite. Taylor, Texas, is considered a "film-friendly city," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor.
LIST: Central Texas pumpkin patches, fall events for 2022
Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it's not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.
Mexican food never disappoints in Austin
Along South First Street lies Taqueria Arandas. I thought it would be just another Mexican food place, but I was dead wrong. As you sit down, you will be greeted by a nice woman holding some homemade tortilla chips and flavorful salsa. They will also hand out a menu with a nice variety of plates to choose from.
Venardos Circus at Moontower Saloon
The circus has come to Austin. Venardos Circus will be at Moontower Saloon in South Austin until October 2 and tickets are on sale now.
Report: This restaurant serves up the most delicious sandwiches in Texas
When it comes to the best, everyone has a go-to shop or restaurant for their favorite cuisines, but is your choice the top choice of the state you reside in?
Where to Drink and Play Games in Austin
We all love chatting with friends at a nice bar, but it’s also fun to get a drink when everyone has something to do. There are plenty of bars that have a dartboard or some dirty Jenga blocks, but many spots in town offer more unique experiences. Whether you’re looking to play board games, video games, or a full game of volleyball—here are some of our favorite spots to both get a drink and play games.
Zilker Park closes to public as preparations for ACL 2022 begin
AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park was buzzing Monday morning, but not with runners and dog walkers. Crews were putting up fences and taking care of other preparations ahead of the massive annual production known as the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL). The Great Lawn is shut down to the...
Temperatures even cooler late week
Gorgeous fall weather this week with sunshine, low humidity, cool mornings and tolerable afternoons. -- Kristen Currie
Austin Chronicle announces Best of Austin Restaurants winners
The Austin Chronicle has announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Austin Restaurants issue. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow sits down with the Chronicle's Sarah Wolf and Melanie Haupt at Tiki Tatsu-Ya to talk about the winners.
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
Bastop ISD hopes shot at brand-new car will keep students in school
BASTROP, Texas - Bastrop ISD is using a bold, new strategy to get students to show up for class. District officials are hoping a shot at a brand-new car, could be a fun solution to the very real problem of chronic absenteeism. "Imagine just going to school every day, just...
Texas School for the Deaf celebrates Deaf Awareness Week
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas School for the Deaf is celebrating Deaf Awareness Week, a time to promote social inclusion in the community. FOX 7 Austin spoke to the school's superintendent Claire Bugen and director of outreach Bobbie Beth Scoggins about the misconceptions surrounding deaf people. "Deaf Awareness Week is...
This Waterside Hotel Dazzles with Coastal Dining, A Swim-Up Bar, and Plenty of Meeting Space
It’s an all-too-familiar dilemma for Texas business owners: You want to find a place for a productive, invigorating corporate retreat for your team, but you also desire a location that will keep your staff relaxed and entertained once the workday is done. Enter South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference...
Report: These are the best mini golf courses in Texas, Austin location makes list
Remember, just tap it in and that it's all in the hips! Be sure to channel your inner Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin on Wednesday, September 21, as you might just hit the mini golf course with some of your friends on Miniature Golf Day!
Local rescue groups take in dogs from overcrowded Austin Animal Center
Four local rescue groups pulled a total of 19 dogs from Austin Animal Center as the shelter faces overcrowding.
