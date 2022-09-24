ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

365thingsaustin.com

Austin Mediterranean Festival

Celebrate amazing cuisine and culture at the 88th Mediterranean Festival! They’ll have a variety of food and wine, cocktails by Aperol and Absolut, a shopping bazaar, and music!. The festival will take place on the grounds of St. Elias Orthodox Church, on East 11th Street between Red River and...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down

AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Harry Styles begins residency at Austin's Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center is only about five months old, but it is about to be "Harry's House" for the next week!. Harry Styles fans don't want to miss the star's six-night residency. There was major excitement on social media the day it was announced he would be performing almost a week's worth of shows in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Oktoberfest at Easy Tiger

Oktoberfest is in full swing at Easy Tiger, with drink specials, specialty breads, pretzels and sweets, and fun events for all. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow talks with head dough puncher David Norman about the event happening at all three Easy Tiger locations this weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Things are taking off in Taylor!

TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including members of the Hollywood elite. Taylor, Texas, is considered a "film-friendly city," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor.
TAYLOR, TX
westlakefeatherduster.com

Mexican food never disappoints in Austin

Along South First Street lies Taqueria Arandas. I thought it would be just another Mexican food place, but I was dead wrong. As you sit down, you will be greeted by a nice woman holding some homemade tortilla chips and flavorful salsa. They will also hand out a menu with a nice variety of plates to choose from.
AUSTIN, TX
Thrillist

Where to Drink and Play Games in Austin

We all love chatting with friends at a nice bar, but it’s also fun to get a drink when everyone has something to do. There are plenty of bars that have a dartboard or some dirty Jenga blocks, but many spots in town offer more unique experiences. Whether you’re looking to play board games, video games, or a full game of volleyball—here are some of our favorite spots to both get a drink and play games.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Zilker Park closes to public as preparations for ACL 2022 begin

AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park was buzzing Monday morning, but not with runners and dog walkers. Crews were putting up fences and taking care of other preparations ahead of the massive annual production known as the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL). The Great Lawn is shut down to the...
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest

Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas School for the Deaf celebrates Deaf Awareness Week

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas School for the Deaf is celebrating Deaf Awareness Week, a time to promote social inclusion in the community. FOX 7 Austin spoke to the school's superintendent Claire Bugen and director of outreach Bobbie Beth Scoggins about the misconceptions surrounding deaf people. "Deaf Awareness Week is...
AUSTIN, TX

