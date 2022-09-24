ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

A fenland walk to a great pub: the Carpenters Arms, Cambridgeshire

Rabbits chase each other around the grassy hummocks. Buzzards wheel overhead. The nibbled turf is a delicate tapestry of bedstraw, wild thyme and salad burnet, milkwort and speedwell. I am walking across Great Wilbraham Common, one of Cambridgeshire’s biggest surviving areas of biodiverse grassland. It’s an early highlight on a route that’s rich in wildlife and history. There’s a converted windmill, a medieval moat, an Anglo-Saxon earthwork and thatched cottages.
The Independent

Channel crossings resume as more migrants arrive in Kent

More migrants have arrived in the UK as Channel crossings resumed after a four-day hiatus.A group was pictured being brought ashore in Dover on Tuesday as the weather improved.The latest arrivals mean the total number for the year so far is edging close to 30,000.It is the first time since Thursday that crossings have taken place after the last few days saw windy conditions at sea.That day more than 600 people arrived after nearly 40 were rescued from the Channel when their boat sank off the Kent coast.More than 29,700 people have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year, according to provisional Government figures.This is higher than the number for the whole of 2021, which was 28,526. Read More King Charles flies to Scotland to mourn Queen at Balmoral - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefThe service for the Queen was Britain at its very best
BBC

Duke of Norfolk banned from driving

The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
BBC

The west Cumbria fishing family saved by social media

When fisherman John McAvoy goes to work, he is gone for days. After two nights at sea and precious little sleep he returns to sell his catch. These days the first in line are the local customers who, following the siren call of social media, saved him and his boat when Covid threatened to sink his livelihood. As part of a series focusing on west Cumbria, BBC News has been finding out how.
BBC

Bird flu cases confirmed in Suffolk and Essex

Two cases of bird flu have been confirmed at sites in Suffolk and Essex. Suffolk Trading Standards confirmed the highly pathogenic avian flu virus - H5N1 - was found on Saturday in a garden chicken flock in Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds. Another case was confirmed on Sunday near...
BBC

Thames Water hosepipe ban to stay in force until 2023

A temporary hosepipe ban affecting 10 million people across the south of England is expected to remain in place until next year, Thames Water has announced. The ban came into force across the Thames Valley and London on 24 August. It followed reports of the River Thames reaching its lowest...
BBC

Roman-era anchor found at windfarm on display in Ipswich

An "incredibly rare" wrought iron anchor thought to be up 2,000 years old is going on display for one day after being found at an offshore windfarm. The anchor, believed to be Roman or late Iron Age, was found off the Suffolk coast in 2018 during survey work on the East Anglia One windfarm.
BBC

Suffolk hit by fourth case of bird flu in a week

A fourth case of bird flu has been identified in Suffolk in a week. The Animal and Plant Health Agency said the highly pathogenic avian influenza - H5N1 - was confirmed at premises near Hadleigh on Saturday. It said a 1.9-mile (3km) protection zone and six-mile (10km) surveillance zone had...
