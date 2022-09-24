Read full article on original website
Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded
A Sunday shooting in Joliet led to the arrests of three individuals. At 5:38 pm officers were called to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive for a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving they discovered a 6-year-old male that appeared to have suffered a grazed gunshot wound to his right arm. The child was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment by a Joliet Fire Department ambulance.
Shooting in Grundy County Leaves Two Dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting on Saturday morning in unincorporated Coal City left two people dead. It was just before 12:30 am that deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Officer were called to Gippers Sports Club and Eatery on E. Pine Bluff Road for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two individuals had been shot in an outside pavilion area and were both presumed dead. The two men were declared deceased at the scene and identified as 33-year-old Darius D. Travis of Joliet and 25-year-old Dameonta D. Terry-Travis of Joliet. One firearm was recovered during the investigation. Authorities tell WJOL that this appears to be a targeted act of violence.
Victim identified in Aurora shooting
The victim of a shooting in Aurora on Saturday has been identified as 29-year-old Ferrer Vincente Valasquez, of Aurora. The Aurora Police Department says that a second shooting victim is listed as in critical condition at a hospital. His name has not been released. Police were called to the 300...
Two men from Joliet shot dead at Gippers Bar in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Illinois - Two men from Joliet were shot dead at Gippers Sports Club in Coal City (Grundy County) early Saturday morning. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to Gippers, which is in unincorporated Coal City, for shots fired shortly after midnight. Two men from Joliet...
6-year-old boy shot in arm in Joliet, while suspects lead police on chase
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police pursued suspects in a car chase in Joliet on Sunday after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm.Officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired around 5:38 p.m. and found the boy who appeared to have suffered a graze wound to his right arm, according to a police news release. The boy was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment.Officers also found several spent shell casings in the street and determined that two unoccupied parked vehicles and three nearby apartments were struck by...
3 teens charged after 6-year-old grazed by bullet in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - Three teens were charged after a boy was grazed by a bullet in Joliet Sunday afternoon. At about 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Joliet police officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 6-year-old boy,...
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
Coroner's office says 2 men are dead following Coal City bar shooting
COAL CITY, Ill. - The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirmed two men were shot to death at Grippers Sports Club & Eatery in Coal City early Saturday. The shooting happened just outside the Chicago suburbs around 12:30 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on a Facebook Live Saturday morning.
Mendota Man Accused Of Burglarizing An Apartment
An accused burglar from Mendota finished his weekend with a trip to the slammer. Thirty-three-year-old Nathaniel Smith was booked into the La Salle County Jail Sunday night. He's charged with felony residential burglary. Smith allegedly burglarized an apartment in Mendota on Sunday. He needs $5,000 to get out of jail....
Prison Sentence Handed Down In Fatal Ottawa Crash
An impaired driver in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Ottawa has found out his sentence. Judge H. Chris Ryan sentenced 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will get 210 days credit towards his sentence for time spent in the La Salle County Jail.
Aurora man who skipped trial facing life sentence
A Kane County jury has found an Aurora man guilty of multiple counts of criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse of children. 47-year-old Jose Arellano was not present for the trial. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Arellano's location is still unknown. Prosecutors say...
Multiple Agencies Respond to Dalzell Retirement Home Fire
Multiple agencies are responding to a fire at the Retirement Home at 119 Saunders Street in Dalzell. The first calls started going out for mutual aid at about 7:00 this morning. As of 8:30, crews were responding from Dalzell, Peru, La Salle, Tonica, Wyanet, Mendota, Princeton and Putnam County. Oglesby and Tiskilwa departments were doing backfill duty. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about this fire at the retirement home on Saunders Street in Dalzell.
Police respond to false active shooter report at high school homecoming
FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities in Livingston County responded to a 911 call about an active shooter at a Homecoming on Saturday Night. Fairbury police responded at around 10:20p after a 911 call came in to dispatch stating there was an active shooter with two fatalities at the Prairie Central High School homecoming. Within two […]
Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing details on the death of a 20-year-old woman at a Mokena railroad crossing on Friday afternoon. The Coroner has declared Katrina N. O’Hare died after the incident on the railroad crossing at School House Road and Front Street in Mokena. The official report states that O’Hare died of blunt force injuries. The Mokena and Metra Police Departments are investigating the death. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
Chicago shooting: Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the South Side, Chicago police said.
Aurora police investigating murder on city's east side
Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person critically injured on the city's east side Saturday afternoon. Police say both of the shooting victims are 29-year-old men. Police say it happened at around two Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Center Avenue....
Road rage lawsuit: Victim sues person who allegedly shot her on I-57
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Aaliyah Ivory was shot on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs in July. Now, she is suing the person who allegedly shot her. On July 16, Ivory says she was trying to merge in traffic, but a driver in another car wouldn't let her in. She...
Plano man charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding
A Plano man has been charged with reckless driving and fleeing and eluding police according to the Plano Police Department. Police say 19-year-old Ethan Wulforst was arrested and released with his notice to be court for the charges. In a news release, police say officers had attempted to stop a...
Two from Streator facing charges for drug distribution
STREATOR – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team announced that last week they took two Streator residents into custody after an investigation into narcotics distribution. Last Wednesday authorities took 69-year-old Debra Stevenson into custody on charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Crack Cocaine and Permitting the Unlawful Use of a Building. She was taken to the LaSalle County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Last Thursday, 57-year-old Sanford Berry Jr. was arrested by Streator Police and charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Crack Cocaine and Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
Comments / 0