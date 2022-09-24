ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to controversial Cleveland Guardians costumes

The Cleveland Guardians defeated their American League Central Division rivals, the Chicago White Sox, by a score of 4-2 on Thursday night. The team, however, made the controversial decision to squander the goodwill generated by the wind by posting what many saw as a deeply offensive team costume in Chicago.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. “Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wants to manage.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Austin Barnes
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers Game Preview#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The St Louis Cardinals#Fip#Major League Baseball#The New York Yankees
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Yardbarker

Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy