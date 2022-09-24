Read full article on original website
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
