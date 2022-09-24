Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm
Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
Fiona: Videos Show Destruction of 'Most Intense' Storm Hitting Nova Scotia
Numerous videos emerged showing downed trees, wrecked power lines, and fierce winds in Nova Scotia on Saturday morning.
Hundreds of thousands without power in Atlantic Canada after Fiona rumbles north
The storm named Fiona slammed into Canada's eastern seaboard with hurricane-force winds and torrential rainfall Saturday, pulling buildings into the ocean, collapsing homes, toppling trees and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people.
Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind
Strong rains and winds lashed the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona closed in early Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone, and Canadian forecasters warned it could be one of the most severe storms in the country's history.Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but meteorologists cautioned that it still could have hurricane-strength winds and would bring drenching rains and huge waves.More than 207,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were affected by outages by around midnight, officials said.The fast-moving Fiona was forecast to make landfall in Nova Scotia before dawn Saturday, with its power down from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida as a powerful Category 3 storm, moving into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers shares forecast projections and the threat of storm surge.
Hurricane Fiona could be ‘most intense storm on record’ to slam into Atlantic Canada
Hurricane watches were issued Thursday for parts of the Atlantic Canada coast and forecasters with the country’s hurricane center warned that Fiona has the chance to be a “potential landmark weather event” for the country. Days after menacing Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos...
US News and World Report
Wild Horses Face Unruly Storms as Fiona Nears Canada's East Coast
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend. Hurricane Fiona, tracking northward after carving a destructive path through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn
Deadly Hurricane Fiona has weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm but is still packing forceful winds of 125 mph as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Earl Threatens US Atlantic Coast, Caribbean Region After Hurricane Danielle Weakens
Tropical Storm Earl has been forecasted to pose a threat to the US Atlantic coast. This comes after Tropical Storm Danielle intensified into the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season in recent days. Hurricane Danielle, which is hovering over the North Atlantic Ocean and off the East Coast,...
Hurricane Fiona to make historic landfall in Canada
Hurricane Fiona moving up the Atlantic coast on September 22, 2022. NOAAFiona was a powerful Category 3 storm north of Bermuda as of this morning.
Why coastal communities should fear storm surge
The National Weather Service says almost half of all deaths from tropical cyclones come from storm surge. While many people focus on the wind speed of storms, the danger often comes from the water flowing in from the ocean.
Tropical storm warnings issued for parts of Leeward Islands as Fiona creeps closer
Tropical Storm Fiona developed east of the Leeward Islands late Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). AccuWeather forecasters had been watching a disturbance in the area this week due to its potential for development, and on Wednesday, the system became more organized. As of 2 p.m. Thursday,...
Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
What’s the difference between a hurricane, cyclone and typhoon?
The tropical storm season is upon us, but for those landlocked or who just don’t know, the terminology and differences between a type of storm can get confusing. But the three main words tend to be variations of each other.
Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with devastating surge, wind and rain
Hurricane Ian is slamming Cuba and plans strengthen and bring devastating storm surge, heavy rain and high winds to much of western Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
After Caribbean, Bermuda and Canada next in line for Hurricane Fiona's wrath
AccuWeather forecasters say Fiona will strengthen to a Category 4 force as it comes perilously close to Bermuda later this week. And rough surf will be felt up and down the U.S. East Coast. Hurricane Fiona opened the week by unleashing devastating flooding across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic,...
As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, a Fiona victim warns of storm surge 'coming with a vengeance'
Storm surge is a deadly risk in hurricanes, and sea level rise makes it worse. Now millions are threatened on the west coast of Florida.
Post-tropical cyclone Fiona hits eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds
Storm surges and heavy rainfall expected before weather event gradually weakens this weekend, say meteorologists
The Weather Channel
Fiona Strikes Atlantic Canada: Evacuations Ordered As Storm Destroys Structures
Fiona, formerly a hurricane, is battering Atlantic Canada with fierce winds and coastal flooding, so here are Saturday's updates from the areas hit hardest by this colossal storm. (3:15 p.m. ET) Resident Estimates 8 To 12 Structures Fell Into Sea In Newfoundland Town. Speaking to the Associated Press,...
Comments / 0