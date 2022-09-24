ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State football smashes Mississippi Valley State 49-7 to remain unbeaten

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
Jackson State football and coach Deion Sanders rolled to a 49-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (4-0, 2-0 SWAC) remained perfect behind a strong defensive showing against the Delta Devils (0-4, 0-1). Mississippi Valley State was held to 199 total yards of offense and scoreless after the opening drive of the game.

Jackson State travels to Montgomery to face Alabama State (2-1, 1-0) at 2 p.m. Oct. 8, following an idle week.

Here are five takeaways from Jackson State's dominant victory:

Slow starts plague JSU again

Sanders has been frustrated with the Tigers' performances in the first half, and he will have to wait another week before seeing the Tigers play a complete game

“We haven’t been able to come up with a great start,” Sanders said Tuesday. “Often having a lackluster performance in the first half. I’m trying to analyze everything as a coach to figure it out. To see how we can be better in our first halves.”

MVSU opened the game with a 50-yard run from Caleb Johnson, followed by a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jamari Jones to Jacory Rankin. It was the Tigers' their third TD allowed in the last five quarters, after holding Florida A&M and Tennessee State to six points to start the season.

'CHANGED THE FACE OF OUR OFFENSE'Inside Sy'veon Wilkerson's breakout for JSU

JSU ATHLETICSJSU set to induct 23 members into Jackson State Hall of Fame

Sy’veon Wilkerson is a star but it’s Shedeur Sanders’ team

Four games into the season it's clear Brett Bartolone and quarterback Shedeur Sanders have found their groove.

The best example of the duo's growth came as the Tigers marched on a 11-play, 90-yard TD drive in which Shedeur went 7-of-8 for 58 yards. Sanders, with complete command of the offense, hit four different wide receivers before Sy’veon Wilkerson broke a 30-yard TD run.

Sanders, last week’s SWAC Offensive Player of the Week, finished 40-of-51 for 438 yards and four touchdowns. Wilkerson finished with nine carries, 51 yards and a touchdown in his second start for the Tigers.

Jackson State’s run defense comes up big

The Tigers' defense gave up two plays of more than 20 yards to running backs in the first half, and both came on the Delta Devils’ first two drives: a 50-yard run from Johnson on the opening drive and a 22-yard scamper from Jakobe Thomas.

Outside of those two runs, Jackson State held the duo – which combined for 280 yards and three TDs heading into Saturday.

The biggest test came from Jones, his ability to maneuver in and out of the pocket proved to be an issue from Deion’s defensive line. Jones had seven carries for 57 yards and a long of 42 in the first half. However, Jones was held in check in the second half and finished with 36 passing yards and 59 rushing yards.

Wilkerson has competition in the backfield

Wilkerson has been nearly perfect since being inserted into the starting lineup in last week's 66-24 victory over Grambling State. However, a fumble from Wilkerson in the red zone opened the door for other Tigers tailbacks. and Santee Marshall and J.D. Martin stepped up.

Martin capped off an 11-play, 89-yard drive with a five-yard TD catch with 10 second left in the first half. Marshall opened the second half with a 91-yard run to set up a 4-yard TD pass from Sanders to Shane Hooks to give the Tigers a 28-7 lead with 14:03 left in the third quarter.

Jackson State's offense never looked back after gaining a three-TD lead. Marshall and Martin combined for three TDs.

AIR RAIDShedeur Sanders turns Jackson State into Air Raid of the South

JACKSON STATE FOOTBALLInside Jackson State football's second half dominance over Grambling

Defensive adjustments in the second half

Deion Sanders can be frustrated with his team's performance early in the first half, but there is something to be said about its focus coming out of halftime. The Tigers outscored Grambling State 24-0 in the third quarter last week and a repeat performance followed against the Delta Devils.

Jackson State scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter, including a 16-yard pick-6 from safety John Huggins. Mississippi Valley State had three first downs in the second half.

Vicksburg Post

Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MBI investigates officer-involved shooting near Mayes St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Capitol police. According to MBI, the shooting happened near East Mayes Street around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Once MBI finishes their investigation, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal head-on crash in Issaquena County Saturday night. Around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 61 near Valley Park, a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of Jackson was traveling south and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
