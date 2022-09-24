Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Onward State
Analyzing Post-Central Michigan Reactions For Penn State Football
Penn State football is now 4-0 after an interesting 33-14 victory over Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions’ passing game stalled a bit in the middle of the game, which left some Penn State fans feeling uneasy after the game. On the other hand, Manny Diaz’s defense didn’t allow a single point in the second half.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Drops To No. 12 In AVCA Coaches Poll
Penn State women’s volleyball dropped three spots to No. 12 in this week’s AVCA Division I Coaches Poll Monday afternoon. This follows the team’s first weekend of conference play, as it defeated Indiana on Friday and took its first loss of the season to Michigan on Saturday.
Onward State
Penn State’s Post-Central Michigan Report Card
A win is a win, and No. 11 Penn State football has four of them to boot now. After a slightly sluggish but ultimately inconsequential outing against Central Michigan, the Nittany Lions will head into Big Ten play with considerable momentum. Despite a scary second-quarter performance, Penn State got the job done against the Chippewas and added a tally to its win column.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Squeezes By No. 23 Ohio State 2-0
No. 6 Penn State field hockey (8-1, 3-0 Big Ten) took down No. 23 Ohio State (3-5, 0-3 Big Ten) 2-0 Sunday afternoon. After a difficult first half for the Nittany Lions, late goals from Mackenzie Allessie and Jenna Punch earned the win. Penn State has now won seven consecutive...
Onward State
Penn State Football Moves To No. 11 In AP Top 25 Poll
It wasn’t the prettiest win for Penn State Saturday afternoon, but the Nittany Lions got it done unlike many other top-25 teams this week. As a result, James Franklin and Co. moved to No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. The Nittany Lions are coming off...
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Central Michigan
It was a great week to go 1-0. In case you missed it, Penn State football overpowered Central Michigan en route to a 33-14 victory. Despite an iffy first half, the Nittany Lions stood tall for a second-half shutout of the Chippewas that included sacks, fumbles, and more. Our photographers...
Onward State
Penn State-Northwestern To Air On ESPN
No. 11 Penn State football’s matchup with Northwestern will air on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, the team announced Sunday. It was previously announced that the game would air on one of ESPN’s several networks. Interestingly enough, this will be the fifth different channel Penn...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Upsets No. 15 Akron 1-0
Penn State men’s soccer (4-2-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) took down No. 15 Akron (4-2-2) 1-0 on the team’s Senior Day. A late-first-half goal from Liam Butts pushed the Nittany Lions over the edge in a hard-fought battle at Jeffery Field. The team’s winning streak now reaches three games...
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four
Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State to the Rose Bowl? Brett McMurphy Thinks so
Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for the Action Network, has Penn State going to the Rose Bowl in his latest bowl projections. McMurphy has Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) facing USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) in Pasadena Jan. 2. He doesn’t have Penn State winning the Big Ten or,...
Onward State
No. 17 Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates Illinois 5-0
No. 17 Penn State women’s soccer (7-1-2, 2-0-1 Big Ten) rolled over Illinois (6-4-1, 1-2 Big Ten) 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field. Penelope Hocking opened up the scoring in the first minute and then the Nittany Lions didn’t slow down to celebrate senior day. Freshman Olivia Smith tallied her first career goal and center defender Jillian Jennings also grabbed her first goal with the Nittany Lions. Hocking and Kaitlyn Macbean each notched one more goal for good measure and closed out the game at 5-0.
Penn State didn’t tell townships, EMS about stadium alcohol plans beforehand. Some have concerns
If approved Friday by the board of trustees, service would not begin Saturday when Penn State plays Central Michigan, a spokesperson wrote in an email.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students weigh in which State College restaurant serves the best chicken
Throughout the State College area, there have been plenty of new chicken spots popping up around town — including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers downtown. There are plenty of other chicken restaurants for students to choose from, and Penn State students have a lot to say about which spot is the best.
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging and more for meetings
While it’s common for boards to cover the cost of doing business, details of the spending come as the university raises tuition and slashes spending to overcome a $127 million budget deficit.
State College
‘All About Community’: Independent Bookstore Opens in Downtown State College
Now open in the heart of downtown State College, a local bookstore hopes to make its mark on the community with a mix of literature resources for all ages. The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop debuted at 103 S. Allen St. with a soft opening in mid-September following a busy summer of preparations. Owner Andrew Aschwanden says the shop’s initial reception has already been encouraging.
High school homecoming events starting across Centre County. Here’s what to know
Bellefonte and State College are among local school districts hosting homecoming parades.
State College
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
railfan.com
A Railfan Retreat: Pennsylvania’s The Station Inn Thrives Under New Ownership
CRESSON, Pa. — J. Alex Lang was a high school student in Pennsylvania in the 1990s when he first saw an ad in Railpace Newsmagazine inviting railfans to stay at the The Station Inn in Cresson, Pa. Little did he know that he’d come to own it almost 30 years later.
Pennsylvania college professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
Central Pa. interchange project schedule adjusted this week: PennDOT
As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted changes to the project schedule it announced Friday. Work scheduled for this week will now proceed as follows, according to a press release:. Interstate 80 eastbound:. The through lane on I-80...
