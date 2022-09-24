ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Analyzing Post-Central Michigan Reactions For Penn State Football

Penn State football is now 4-0 after an interesting 33-14 victory over Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions’ passing game stalled a bit in the middle of the game, which left some Penn State fans feeling uneasy after the game. On the other hand, Manny Diaz’s defense didn’t allow a single point in the second half.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State’s Post-Central Michigan Report Card

A win is a win, and No. 11 Penn State football has four of them to boot now. After a slightly sluggish but ultimately inconsequential outing against Central Michigan, the Nittany Lions will head into Big Ten play with considerable momentum. Despite a scary second-quarter performance, Penn State got the job done against the Chippewas and added a tally to its win column.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Moves To No. 11 In AP Top 25 Poll

It wasn’t the prettiest win for Penn State Saturday afternoon, but the Nittany Lions got it done unlike many other top-25 teams this week. As a result, James Franklin and Co. moved to No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. The Nittany Lions are coming off...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Central Michigan

It was a great week to go 1-0. In case you missed it, Penn State football overpowered Central Michigan en route to a 33-14 victory. Despite an iffy first half, the Nittany Lions stood tall for a second-half shutout of the Chippewas that included sacks, fumbles, and more. Our photographers...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State-Northwestern To Air On ESPN

No. 11 Penn State football’s matchup with Northwestern will air on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, the team announced Sunday. It was previously announced that the game would air on one of ESPN’s several networks. Interestingly enough, this will be the fifth different channel Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Soccer Upsets No. 15 Akron 1-0

Penn State men’s soccer (4-2-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) took down No. 15 Akron (4-2-2) 1-0 on the team’s Senior Day. A late-first-half goal from Liam Butts pushed the Nittany Lions over the edge in a hard-fought battle at Jeffery Field. The team’s winning streak now reaches three games...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Person
Eli Manning
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four

Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State to the Rose Bowl? Brett McMurphy Thinks so

Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for the Action Network, has Penn State going to the Rose Bowl in his latest bowl projections. McMurphy has Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) facing USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) in Pasadena Jan. 2. He doesn’t have Penn State winning the Big Ten or,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 17 Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates Illinois 5-0

No. 17 Penn State women’s soccer (7-1-2, 2-0-1 Big Ten) rolled over Illinois (6-4-1, 1-2 Big Ten) 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field. Penelope Hocking opened up the scoring in the first minute and then the Nittany Lions didn’t slow down to celebrate senior day. Freshman Olivia Smith tallied her first career goal and center defender Jillian Jennings also grabbed her first goal with the Nittany Lions. Hocking and Kaitlyn Macbean each notched one more goal for good measure and closed out the game at 5-0.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

‘All About Community’: Independent Bookstore Opens in Downtown State College

Now open in the heart of downtown State College, a local bookstore hopes to make its mark on the community with a mix of literature resources for all ages. The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop debuted at 103 S. Allen St. with a soft opening in mid-September following a busy summer of preparations. Owner Andrew Aschwanden says the shop’s initial reception has already been encouraging.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sports
State College

Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store

One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

