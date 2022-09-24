ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

NME

It’s time fans stop thinking they can be game developers

This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker argues that players shouldn’t presume to know better than the people who make their favourite game – especially when harassment comes into play. What is it that makes game fans...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Reportedly Releasing in 2024

A new report has claimed that Sony is preparing to release a new model of the PlayStation 5 console at a time in 2024. Since the PS5 first launched at the end of 2020, many fans have patiently been waiting for Sony to reveal a "PS5 Pro" version of the console, much like what we saw with the PS4. And while this new console that is reportedly on the way doesn't sound like it will be a PS5 Pro, it will incorporate some pretty major changes.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Immortality Wiki Guide

IGN’s Immortality wiki features a full Walkthrough, tips and tricks, secret clips and how to unlock them, and much more. Get to know more about the hidden secrets buried within the full-motion movie game by Sam Barlow.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Festival Shells

Festival Shells are a new addition to the Splatoon series. These elusive items are only available during Splatfests, and even then, there's a chance you might never even see one. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on Festival Shells. We'll cover what Festival Shells are, what Festival Shells do, and how they are the key to the most amount of Clout possible. Don't mistake these with Conch Shells, which are also shells that only appear during Splatfests. You can learn more about Conch Shells by checkout out our Splatfest Guide.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
IGN

Netflix Announces Plans To Build Its Own Gaming Studio in Finland

Popular streaming platform Netflix has announced its plans to deepen the company's interest in expanding its video games sector with the launch of a new studio. In a recent press release, the streaming platform revealed that it had began building a new video game studio in the Finnish city of Helsinki. Netflix further announced that former Zynga and EA executive Marko Lastikka will be heading the new arm of the company.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced

Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Steam Deck Interview: Valve Says Slimmer Steam Deck Has Drawbacks, Offers Dock Status Update

The Steam Deck is just over seven months old now, and Valve’s device has evolved considerably since our review criticized its compatibility issues and other problems. A host of updates have addressed everything from the fan curve to the system’s refresh rate, and Valve has been successful in getting more and more units into the hands of fans. In that respect, the Steam Deck has been very much a success.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A "Neighborly" Disagreement

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about A "Neighborly" Disagreement Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Taipei Safari Zone 2022

Pokemon Go is bringing the first Safari Zone Event to Taiwan, bringing with it Pokemon that are themed around Pokemon's Air Adventures. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of when the Safari Zone is taking place, how to gain access, as well as the Pokemon available to collect. When...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Field Upgrade

Field Upgrades are an additional piece of technology in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that require manual activation and are commonly used in conjunction with tactical and strategical plays. With limited availability, Field Upgrades have the potential to turn the tide in close matches when used wisely. This guide will detail everything you need to know about each Field Upgrade, including their unlock level, and their primary uses.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tactical Equipment

Below is a complete list of all 10 pieces of Tactical Equipment that are available to use and unlock. Equipment Name Level Unlocked Equipment Description. Flash Grenade-- Blinds and deafens targets. Shock Stick-- Electrical device that sticks to surfaces. Electrocutes enemies, destroys equipment, and causes vehicles to go haywire. Decoy...
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Killstreaks

Killstreaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are powerful rewards that are earnt by players that have reached a certain threshold of kills or scored enough points during a match. This guide will detail everything you need to know about each Killstreak, including their unlock level, their cost to use, and a summary of their primary uses and capabilities.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valorant 5.07 PBE Patch Notes

Valorant continues to receive updates and balance changes, and the latest has come in the form of Valorant PBE Patch 5.07. The breakdown below has all you need to know about the buffs and nerfs that are coming along with it. If you wish to read them yourself, the patch notes from the PBE can be found here.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio

Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
BUSINESS
IGN

Silent Hill: Unannounced Game Gets Rated in South Korea

Rumors about the Silent Hill franchise have been traversing across the Internet for years, and it seems like one of them might become true after all, after an unannounced title from the series received a rating in South Korea. According to a report from Gematsu, a new game titled "Silent...
VIDEO GAMES

