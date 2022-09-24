Read full article on original website
Related
NME
It’s time fans stop thinking they can be game developers
This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker argues that players shouldn’t presume to know better than the people who make their favourite game – especially when harassment comes into play. What is it that makes game fans...
NME
‘Hellblade’ developer denies that it will replace voice actors with AI in future games
In good news for voice actors across the industry, Hellblade developer Ninja Theory has confirmed that it will not replace human voice actors with AI technology in their future titles. For a bit of context, a recent report examined Altered AI, a company that promises to enable developers to “create...
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Reportedly Releasing in 2024
A new report has claimed that Sony is preparing to release a new model of the PlayStation 5 console at a time in 2024. Since the PS5 first launched at the end of 2020, many fans have patiently been waiting for Sony to reveal a "PS5 Pro" version of the console, much like what we saw with the PS4. And while this new console that is reportedly on the way doesn't sound like it will be a PS5 Pro, it will incorporate some pretty major changes.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
IGN
Immortality Wiki Guide
IGN’s Immortality wiki features a full Walkthrough, tips and tricks, secret clips and how to unlock them, and much more. Get to know more about the hidden secrets buried within the full-motion movie game by Sam Barlow.
Y'all know about these huge lists of free, open-source game clones, right?
There are lots of classic favorites out there in free games land.
IGN
Festival Shells
Festival Shells are a new addition to the Splatoon series. These elusive items are only available during Splatfests, and even then, there's a chance you might never even see one. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on Festival Shells. We'll cover what Festival Shells are, what Festival Shells do, and how they are the key to the most amount of Clout possible. Don't mistake these with Conch Shells, which are also shells that only appear during Splatfests. You can learn more about Conch Shells by checkout out our Splatfest Guide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Netflix Announces Plans To Build Its Own Gaming Studio in Finland
Popular streaming platform Netflix has announced its plans to deepen the company's interest in expanding its video games sector with the launch of a new studio. In a recent press release, the streaming platform revealed that it had began building a new video game studio in the Finnish city of Helsinki. Netflix further announced that former Zynga and EA executive Marko Lastikka will be heading the new arm of the company.
ComicBook
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
IGN
Steam Deck Interview: Valve Says Slimmer Steam Deck Has Drawbacks, Offers Dock Status Update
The Steam Deck is just over seven months old now, and Valve’s device has evolved considerably since our review criticized its compatibility issues and other problems. A host of updates have addressed everything from the fan curve to the system’s refresh rate, and Valve has been successful in getting more and more units into the hands of fans. In that respect, the Steam Deck has been very much a success.
IGN
A "Neighborly" Disagreement
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about A "Neighborly" Disagreement Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
IGN
Pokemon Go Taipei Safari Zone 2022
Pokemon Go is bringing the first Safari Zone Event to Taiwan, bringing with it Pokemon that are themed around Pokemon's Air Adventures. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of when the Safari Zone is taking place, how to gain access, as well as the Pokemon available to collect. When...
IGN
Field Upgrade
Field Upgrades are an additional piece of technology in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that require manual activation and are commonly used in conjunction with tactical and strategical plays. With limited availability, Field Upgrades have the potential to turn the tide in close matches when used wisely. This guide will detail everything you need to know about each Field Upgrade, including their unlock level, and their primary uses.
10 games like Terraria that'll build up your adventurous side
If you enjoyed the world of Terraria and you're after something new, why not give one of these games a try?
IGN
Tactical Equipment
Below is a complete list of all 10 pieces of Tactical Equipment that are available to use and unlock. Equipment Name Level Unlocked Equipment Description. Flash Grenade-- Blinds and deafens targets. Shock Stick-- Electrical device that sticks to surfaces. Electrocutes enemies, destroys equipment, and causes vehicles to go haywire. Decoy...
IGN
Killstreaks
Killstreaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are powerful rewards that are earnt by players that have reached a certain threshold of kills or scored enough points during a match. This guide will detail everything you need to know about each Killstreak, including their unlock level, their cost to use, and a summary of their primary uses and capabilities.
IGN
Valorant 5.07 PBE Patch Notes
Valorant continues to receive updates and balance changes, and the latest has come in the form of Valorant PBE Patch 5.07. The breakdown below has all you need to know about the buffs and nerfs that are coming along with it. If you wish to read them yourself, the patch notes from the PBE can be found here.
Polygon
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
IGN
Silent Hill: Unannounced Game Gets Rated in South Korea
Rumors about the Silent Hill franchise have been traversing across the Internet for years, and it seems like one of them might become true after all, after an unannounced title from the series received a rating in South Korea. According to a report from Gematsu, a new game titled "Silent...
Comments / 0