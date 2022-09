Retired educator and author Angela Jones will talk about her road to success during Albany Technical College’s annual National Educational Literacy celebration Monday at 10 a.m. Special Photo: ATC

ALBANY — Retired educator and author Angela Jones will talk about her road to success during Albany Technical College’s annual National Educational Literacy celebration Monday at 10 a.m.

Jones’ talk, which kicks off Adult Education Literacy Month at ATC, will be conducted in Artisan Hall’s Room 118.