Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abington Heights 24, Wallenpaupack 12
Allegany, Md. 45, Albert Gallatin 8
Bensalem 22, Council Rock North 14
Bethlehem Freedom 32, Allentown Central Catholic 14
Bishop Canevin 56, Avella 0
Bucktail 42, Sheffield 22
Canton 50, South Williamsport 0
Catasauqua 30, Pen Argyl 12
Columbia-Montour 28, Scranton Holy Cross 6
Delco Christian 39, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 14
Fairview 34, Warren 14
Farrell 35, Hickory 0
Germantown Academy 35, Blair, N.J. 12
Harrisburg 30, Cumberland Valley 14
Hughesville 28, Midd-West 0
Jim Thorpe 66, Pine Grove 14
KIPP Cooper Norcross, N.J. 8, KIPP Dubois 2
Mercyhurst Prep 47, Franklin 14
Methacton 49, Norristown 14
Mid Valley 34, Susquehanna 14
Milton 42, Holy Redeemer 13
Neumann-Goretti 37, Philadelphia West Catholic 7
Peddie, N.J. 40, Kiski School 29
Penn Cambria 48, Westmont Hilltop 23
Pennington, N.J. 14, Morrisville 6
Perkiomen School 22, Model, D.C. 20
Pope John Paul II 42, Upper Perkiomen 14
Port Allegany 40, Brockway 7
Shaler 42, Franklin Regional 41
Shenandoah Valley 51, Hancock, Md. 12
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 27, Kennedy Catholic 13
St. Joseph’s Prep 31, Gonzaga College, D.C. 21
Strath Haven 42, Lower Merion 7
Upper Moreland 35, New Hope-Solebury 13
Waynesboro 13, Northern York 10
Western Beaver 47, Ellwood City 14
York Catholic 21, York County Tech 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
