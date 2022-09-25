ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington Heights 24, Wallenpaupack 12

Allegany, Md. 45, Albert Gallatin 8

Bensalem 22, Council Rock North 14

Bethlehem Freedom 32, Allentown Central Catholic 14

Bishop Canevin 56, Avella 0

Bucktail 42, Sheffield 22

Canton 50, South Williamsport 0

Catasauqua 30, Pen Argyl 12

Columbia-Montour 28, Scranton Holy Cross 6

Delco Christian 39, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 14

Fairview 34, Warren 14

Farrell 35, Hickory 0

Germantown Academy 35, Blair, N.J. 12

Harrisburg 30, Cumberland Valley 14

Hughesville 28, Midd-West 0

Jim Thorpe 66, Pine Grove 14

KIPP Cooper Norcross, N.J. 8, KIPP Dubois 2

Mercyhurst Prep 47, Franklin 14

Methacton 49, Norristown 14

Mid Valley 34, Susquehanna 14

Milton 42, Holy Redeemer 13

Neumann-Goretti 37, Philadelphia West Catholic 7

Peddie, N.J. 40, Kiski School 29

Penn Cambria 48, Westmont Hilltop 23

Pennington, N.J. 14, Morrisville 6

Perkiomen School 22, Model, D.C. 20

Pope John Paul II 42, Upper Perkiomen 14

Port Allegany 40, Brockway 7

Shaler 42, Franklin Regional 41

Shenandoah Valley 51, Hancock, Md. 12

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 27, Kennedy Catholic 13

St. Joseph’s Prep 31, Gonzaga College, D.C. 21

Strath Haven 42, Lower Merion 7

Upper Moreland 35, New Hope-Solebury 13

Waynesboro 13, Northern York 10

Western Beaver 47, Ellwood City 14

York Catholic 21, York County Tech 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy