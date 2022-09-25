ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Assumption 41, Pacelli 6

Brodhead/Juda 50, Dodgeville 12

Deerfield def. St. John’s NW Military Academy, forfeit

Ithaca 26, Boscobel 0

Menominee, Mich. 48, Milwaukee Academy of Science 36

Potosi/Cassville 64, Pecatonica/Argyle 6

Regis 41, Fall Creek 6

Shawano 52, Winneconne 49

Sheboygan Falls 42, Waupun 0

Wisconsin Heights 29, North Crawford 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rosholt vs. St. Francis, Ill., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

