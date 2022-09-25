Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Assumption 41, Pacelli 6
Brodhead/Juda 50, Dodgeville 12
Deerfield def. St. John’s NW Military Academy, forfeit
Ithaca 26, Boscobel 0
Menominee, Mich. 48, Milwaukee Academy of Science 36
Potosi/Cassville 64, Pecatonica/Argyle 6
Regis 41, Fall Creek 6
Shawano 52, Winneconne 49
Sheboygan Falls 42, Waupun 0
Wisconsin Heights 29, North Crawford 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rosholt vs. St. Francis, Ill., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0