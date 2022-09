Class 5A has one less undefeated team this week after Ankeny Centennial rallied not once, not twice, but from three different deficits to knock off Sioux City East, 31-28, in a thrilling contest Friday at Ankeny Stadium. The Jaguars have now won three in a row, are 3-2 overall and are ranked No. 8 in our latest 5A poll. They play No. 6 Urbandale (4-1) this week. East drops to 4-1 overall and slid to No. 9, and will...

ANKENY, IA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO