Fargo, ND

North Dakota State rallies to beat South Dakota 34-17

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Hunter Luepke rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns and top-ranked North Dakota State rallied in the second half to beat South Dakota 34-17 on Saturday.

Luepke, with 20 carries, had a pair of short TD runs in the second half when the Bison outscored the Coyotes 24-0 to erase a first-half deficit.

The Bison (3-1, 1-0) opened their Missouri Valley Football Conference season with a victory after losing at Arizona 31-28 last week. North Dakota State hasn’t lost consecutive games since 2009.

Carson Camp threw 28 yards to Wesley Eliodor in the final minute of the first half for a 17-10 halftime lead for South Dakota (2-2, 0-1).

Cam Miller’s 13-yard TD run tied the game and Luepke added the first of his two TDs to put the Bison out front.

There were seven turnovers in the game, four by the Coyotes. Dawson Weber had two forced fumbles for North Dakota State.

