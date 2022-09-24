ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Why Reddit Is Trashing Dunkin' Coffee

The Dunkin' that America runs on is starting to grind Redditors' gears. A customer took to Reddit to blow off steam about their experience with the coffee chain and found that their Dunkin' issue was common. Dunkin's coffee focus is pertinent in a country and market where the average Joe...
Mashed

The Chick-Fil-A Nugget Spin-Off Reddit Wants Made Into A Side Dish

The Chick-fil-A menu is a hotbed of debate. There are allegedly secret items that only people in the know can get, such as the double-breaded sandwich (via Insider), or the peach milkshake which only arises from the ashes once a year during the summer months. But, the food chain has firmly denied any such secret menu (per Chick-fil-A). Then there were the hoards of Redditors who screamed when the restaurant stopped serving bagels and decaf coffee. That was part of a huge overhaul, during which time the franchise altered the one thing it does best: chicken, according to Eat This, Not That!
Mashed

DoorDash Is Calling All Gamers For A Fast Food Giveaway

DoorDash's delivery service can bring a lot of foods straight right to you, like fast food and groceries. Reddit users shared some of the most unusual things they have ever had delivered, like a single scoop of vanilla ice cream, a cup of rice, and 55 McDonald's bags full of McChicken sandwiches. Bored Panda shared more stories from DoorDash drivers, including a story of one mother who discovered that her children called their grandmother and had her order some food for them, unbeknownst to the bewildered mother.
Mashed

How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Kraft Mac & Cheese From Dollar Tree

Yes please to some mac and cheese! We can picture it now: Taking out that classic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese box from the pantry and seeing it transform into its cheesy delicious goodness on the stove in just 10 minutes. And if you're like us, then you've probably been doing this for quite some time now, dating back to your childhood. Kraft Original Mac and Cheese even ranked #11 on our list of worst to best mac and cheese brands due to its classic, easy, and cheap cheesy noodles. We'll always have a soft spot for that little blue box.
Parade

How to Score Free Iced Coffee From Dunkin' This Week

If you're not a morning person or you tend to need a 3 p.m. caffeine boost to get you through the rest of the day, you may want to head over to Dunkin'. This week only, the popular coffee chain is offering customers a free iced coffee–or any iced drink of their choice.
CNET

National Coffee Day 2022: Deals at Dunkin', Peet's and More

Whether you take your coffee iced with a splash of pumpkin spice flavoring or black with no sugar or cream added, we've got good news for you. It's every coffee lover's dream: National Coffee Day is almost here, along with discounts and freebies on coffee. You can take advantage of...
TheStreet

KFC Takes on Burger King and Wendy’s Big Meal Deals

Rising inflation has prompted fast-food customers to look for the best meal deals to rein in expenses in their budgets. Remember when fast-food restaurant chains used to brag about how much cheaper their menu was compared to their competition. Back in 2001, fast-food burger chain Carl's Jr. and sister chain Hardee's rolled out what they called the Six Dollar Burger, which they sold for $3.95. The burger consisted of angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a bun.
recipesgram.com

Quick Pineapple Pie

Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
