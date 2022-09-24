The Chick-fil-A menu is a hotbed of debate. There are allegedly secret items that only people in the know can get, such as the double-breaded sandwich (via Insider), or the peach milkshake which only arises from the ashes once a year during the summer months. But, the food chain has firmly denied any such secret menu (per Chick-fil-A). Then there were the hoards of Redditors who screamed when the restaurant stopped serving bagels and decaf coffee. That was part of a huge overhaul, during which time the franchise altered the one thing it does best: chicken, according to Eat This, Not That!

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO