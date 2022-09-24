ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Ashland County Fair winners: Sheep

By Ashland Times Gazette
 2 days ago
The following are winners of the Sheep Show at the Ashland County Fair.

Merino

Ram, 1 year and under 2First, Emily SmithSecond, Emily Smith

Ram LambFirst, Emily SmithSecond, Trevor SmithThird, Emily SmithFourth, Trevor Smith

Pair Ram LambsFirst, Emily SmithSecond, Trevor Smith

Merino Champion Male

First, Emily Smith

Ewe, 1 year and under 2First, Trevor SmithSecond, Emily SmithThird, Trevor SmithFourth, Emily Smith

Pair Year EwesFirst, Trevor SmithSecond, Emily Smith

Ewe LambFirst, Emily SmithSecond, Emily SmithThird, Trevor SmithFourth, Trevor Smith

Pair Ewe LambsFirst, Emily SmithSecond, Trevor Smith

Merino Champion FemaleFirst, Trevor Smith

Exhibitors Young FlockFirst, Trevor SmithSecond, Emily Smith

Pen 4 Lambs (Each Sex)First, Emily SmithSecond, Trevor Smith

Shropshire

Ram LambFirst, Troy WeberSecond, Baylee Weber

Champion MaleFirst, Troy Weber

Ewe LambFirst, Troy WeberSecond, Baylee WeberThird, Troy Weber

Shropshire Champion FemaleFirst, Troy Weber

Southdown

Ram, 1 year and under 2First, Ken StonerSecond, Allison MinichThird, Kate StonerFourth, Melissa Hayes

Ram LambFirst, Brian SchoenSecond, Makayla FrenchThird, Makayla FrenchFourth, Trevor SmithFifth, Kate Stoner

Pair Ram LambsFirst, Makayla French

Southdown Champion MaleFirst, Brian Schoen

Ewe, 1 year and under 2First, Kate StonerSecond, Trevor SmithThird, Makayla FrenchFourth, Trevor SmithFifth, Allison Minich

Pair Year EwesFirst, Trevor Smith

Ewe LambFirst, Brian SchoenSecond, Colt McCoyThird, Makayla FrenchFourth, Brian SchoenFifth, Trevor Smith

Pair Ewe LambsFirst, Brian SchoenSecond, Makayla FrenchThird, Trevor Smith

Southdown Champion FemaleFirst, Kate Stoner

Exhibitors Young FlockFirst, Trevor Smith

Pen 4 Lambs (Each Sex)First, Makayla French

Hampshires

Ewe, 1 year and under 2First, Colt McCoy

Ewe LambFirst, Colt McCoySecond, Colt McCoy

Pair Ewe LambsFirst, Colt McCoy

Hampshires Champion FemaleFirst, Colt McCoy

Rambouillet

Ram LambFirst, Doug Kirkpatrick

Rambouillet Champion MaleFirst, Doug Kirkpatrick

Ewe, 1 year and under 2First, Doug KirkpatrickSecond, Chase CarpenterThird, Doug KirkpatrickFourth, Chase Carpenter

Pair Year EwesFirst, Doug KirkpatrickSecond, Chase Carpenter

Ewe LambFirst, Doug KirkpatrickSecond, Chase CarpenterThird, Chase CarpenterFourth, Doug Kirkpatrick

Pair Ewe LambsFirst, Doug KirkpatrickSecond, Chase Carpenter

Rambouillet Champion FemaleFirst, Doug Kirkpatrick

Exhibitors Young FlockFirst, Doug Kirkpatrick

Cheviot

Ram, 1 year and under 2First, Emily Smith

Ram LambFirst, Emily SmithSecond, Emily Smith

Pair Ram LambsFirst, Emily Smith

Cheviot Champion MaleFirst, Emily Smith

Ewe, 1 year and under 2First, Emily SmithSecond, Emily Smith

Pair Year EwesFirst, Emily Smith

Ewe LambFirst, Emily SmithSecond, Emily Smith

Pair Ewe LambsFirst, Emily Smith

Cheviot Champion FemaleFirst, Emily Smith

Exhibitors Young FlockFirst, Emily Smith

Pen 4 Lambs (Each Sex)First, Emily Smith

Natural Colored –

Ram, 1 year and under 2First, Emily Smith

Ram LambFirst, Emily SmithSecond, Emily Smith

Pair Ram LambsFirst, Emily Smith

Natural Colored Champion Male

First, Emily Smith

Ewe, 1 year and under 2First, Emily SmithSecond, Emily Smith

Pair Year EwesFirst, Emily Smith

Ewe LambFirst, Emily SmithSecond, Emily Smith

Pair Ewe LambsFirst, Emily Smith

Natural Colored Champion FemaleFirst, Emily Smith

Exhibitors Young FlockFirst, Emily Smith

Pen 4 Lambs (Each Sex)First, Emily Smith

All Other Breeds

Wool Ewe, 1 year and under 2First, Layn Coblentz

Wool Champion FemaleFirst, Layn Coblentz

Commercial/Crossbreed Ewes Only

Ewe, 1 year and under 2First, Makayla French

Ewe LambFirst, Colt McCoySecond, Colt McCoyThird, Makayla FrenchFourth, Trevor Smith

Pair Ewe LambsFirst, Colt McCoy

Commercial/Crossbreed Champion FemaleFirst, Colt McCoy

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

