Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wildwood mayor's stern message for group behind car event that turned deadly
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Weekend street racing at the Jersey Shore turned deadly and the community is demanding answers. The mayor of Wildwood is speaking out about the chaos in his town over the weekend.Officers identified the man under arrest as Gerald White of Pittsburgh.Investigators pinpoint this as being moments after the deadly collisions along Atlantic Avenue that killed Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle and Timothy Ogden of Clayton. An additional two people were hurt. Arrest papers allege White was with a group of some 500 that flooded the island Saturday.Videos show and eyewitnesses say the evening was marred by drag racing and...
Popular Stafford Twp, NJ Take Out Place Decides to Close
The truth is, I never ate at Cluck' n Crabs, a family-owned take-out eatery in the Mill Creek Plaza, just off of Rt. 72 in the Manahawkin neighborhood of Beach Haven West. I did write about them once, though, in an article about places with good take-out food in South Jersey.
Historic Blackwood NJ Bank Undergoing Creative Transformation
The old Blackwood National Bank in Gloucester Township is undergoing renovation inside and out and will be transformed into a creative community space. This building is kind of a local artifact, and has been around since 1911!. It hasn't been a bank for quite some time, but a few different...
Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes AC Location
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The Original Water Dog Smokehouse, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, opened in 2019 and immediately...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capemayvibe.com
As “America’s Original Seaside Resort,” Cape May has a rich history that is continuously celebrated. Many of its original buildi…
As “America’s Original Seaside Resort,” Cape May has a rich history that is continuously celebrated. Many of its original buildings still stand with structural updates. This includes the Chalfonte Hotel, seen here in its early days with horse and buggies riding through the roadways. It still remains a popular vacation spot for visitors on Howard Avenue in Cape May. It is sold unframed and is available in four sizes.
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ Businesses For Sale For $16 Million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the heart of downtown Ocean City, went on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the apartment building...
Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW
A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives. Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.
Miss’d America crowns a new queen in Atlantic City
The Miss’d America pageant returned to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City Saturday night to crown a new queen of the runway for 2023. After being named first runner-up of the 2022 Miss’d America contest, Miss Elaine vowed to come back this year with a vengeance — and that she did, beating out seven other contestants to take home the top prize.
IN THIS ARTICLE
987thecoast.com
Report: Wildwood Suspect Flipped a Car Before, Numerous Tickets
The Pittsburgh man who’s accused of killing two people in a motor vehicle accident this weekend in Wildwood reportedly had numerous other infractions, including a recent accident where he flipped a car. NJ.com reports Gerald J. White flipped a Pontiac Supercharger while going 80mph on a highway, according to his father. White is charged with killing two people during a reckless accident during a pop up gathering of car enthusiasts in Wildwood this weekend.
Thousand attend annual Irish festival in North Wildwood
Thousands of people flocked to the Jersey Shore Saturday for an annual festival that brings the flavors of Ireland to North Wildwood.
Implosion Scheduled at Former Power Plant in Beesley’s Point, NJ
An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, September 29th, at 9:30.
seaislenews.com
An Old Sea Isle House Filled With a Family’s Love and Memories
Bill Comly and his sister, Helen Weiss, smiled as they looked at a yellowed piece of paper that is dated Oct. 1, 1925, and bears the signatures of their grandparents, Edward and Kathryn Comly. For the Comly family, this is the treasured agreement of sale for the house at 115...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildwood residents demand action after unsanctioned car event left 2 dead, others injured
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Wildwood residents are angry Sunday night about chaos on the streets that killed two people and injured several others. Illegal sideshows took over Saturday night.Residents are now demanding action.An illegal auto event in Wildwood killed two people and left several others injured. The series of car crashes on Saturday night are leaving Wildwood residents and visitors heartbroken over the lives lost. "You come here for fun, and you end up dying and now they're planning a funeral," Janice Jeffery, a Wildwood resident, said. "It's just not right." "The accidents, the drinking, it was catastrophic on Atlantic Avenue...
Massive H2Oi Car Show With Wild Reputation Spends Weekend In Wildwood
Hundreds of cars gathered Friday, Sept. 23 in Wildwood for an annual "unsanctioned" show that attendees say will be laid back this year despite a history of chaos in other cities. Still, police are ramping up patrols. Previously held in Ocean City, MD, the H2Oi show is an unofficial event...
What Needs to be Said About the Deadly H20i Car Rally in Wildwood, NJ
I found myself, ironically, driving around Sunday night thinking about the events that unfolded in Wildwood this weekend and instead of getting angrier and angrier, I decided to put pen to paper here. If you were part of the problem in and around Wildwood this weekend, what the F is...
seaislenews.com
Butch Romano, Marie’s Seafood Owner, Dies at 79
Sea Isle City is mourning the death of Butch Romano, a local legend who owned Marie’s Seafood Market & Lobster House and was perhaps as equally well known for his morning coffee klatches that served as daily community get-togethers at the restaurant. Romano, whose formal first name was Silverio,...
Did You Turn The Heat On This Weekend In The Atlantic City Area?
I woke up at 1:30 a.m., this past Saturday night and it was 44 degrees outside (in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey). By 5:30 a.m., it was 37 degrees. So, I made the decision to turn the heat on and set it to 69 degrees. Yesterday morning, for fun, I...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
The Best Ice Cream I Ever Tasted Came From Northfield, NJ
Up until this weekend, vanilla ice cream was always my favorite flavor of ice cream. Oh, sure, I've enjoyed other flavors of ice cream, but I always came back to vanilla. Now you must understand I've enjoyed ice cream my whole life. Growing up, ice cream was our family's go-to...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Letter to the editor from a Wildwood Business owner, homeowner and local resident about this past weekend’s chaos!
Local business owner, homeowner and local resident Dave Campbell sent us this letter: We wanted to post it for all to read!. On September 23-25, the Wildwoods, Rio Grande and nearby communities had their peace shattered and safety threatened when descended upon by a literal invasion—not the long-welcomed Irish Week celebrants or Car Show attendees but an increasingly infamous group calling itself “H2oi”. That group’s main claim to fame is being ejected from other locations due to drag racing on busy streets, clouds of intentional smoke, loud engines, and cars rigged to backfire—which any rational person agrees should be illegal due to the disruption of the peace and deliberate mimicking of rapid gunfire, making streets sound like warzones, masking any real gunfire that may occur, and sometimes creating panic.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0