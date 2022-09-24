ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
CMT

Willie Nelson Details Suicide Attempt In New Book Out Today

Willie Nelson's new book "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship" is out today. And as the title suggests, the book is packed with stories about Nelson's relationship with his longtime drummer Paul English. They met in 1955, and their friendship lasted until English's death in February of 2020. Nelson even sang about their friendship in his 1970s hit "Me and Paul."
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Steve Perry Suing Two Journey Members Over Song Trademarks

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has taken issue with one of the band's current business practices and has filed a petition to cancel the trademark registrations filed by two of the band's other members back in 2020. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Perry filed the petition against longtime Journey members...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Michael Stipe Goes ‘Out There’ for R.E.M.’s ‘The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite’

As R.E.M. were completing work on their eighth studio album, Automatic for the People, in the late spring of 1992, the quartet’s members grew concerned about the final track listing. For the most part, this was a batch of dark songs about difficult subjects. Perhaps a bit of levity, in the form of the buoyant “The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite,” would be welcome in the running order.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66

Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics sell for stellar £200,000

David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics to his 1972 song Starman have sold for more than £200,000 at auction, five times their estimated sale price. The song featured on his fifth album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, which propelled the musician to international rock and pop stardom.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Running in Waves

It’s rare for a budding artist to use their platform to state primarily what they aren’t about. London singer-songwriter George Riley does this throughout her new record Running in Waves: She doesn’t mingle with fickle or fake people, doesn’t want to sacrifice opportunities for love, and doesn’t pretend to have all the answers. In 2021, Riley received a pop star’s introduction to the world with a standout feature on Manchester producer Anz’s cosmopolitan club smash “You Could Be,” followed shortly thereafter by her own interest rates, a tape. The self-released mixtape presented a freewheeling mish-mash of R&B, jungle, 2-step, and jazz while finding room to explore weighty ideas—Eurocentric beauty standards, the whitewashing of climate activism—that Riley, a graduate in politics and philosophy, managed to tackle without seeming trite.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Joe Bonamassa Dwells in a League All his Own

At this point in his career, Joe Bonamassa has clearly elevated himself to superstar status. A one-man brand, he’s released a steady string of albums over the last several years while also expanding his efforts by marketing and merchandising specialty items that carry his copyright as well. A firm proponent of blues, particularly those of a hard rock variety, he’s reached a higher plateau in terms of attention and appreciation that few others ever attain, especially when it came to finding a popular niche in a mass marketplace. That’s no accident of course; Bonamassa has created a sound that rings and reflects the vintage sound of ‘60s stalwarts such as Cream, Hendrix, Jethro Tull, Ten Years After, and scores of other British rock icons that he readily acknowledges as his influences through practically every endeavor.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Cheryl E Preston

Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river

Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar and the Circle, ‘Crazy Times': Album Review

The line separating classic rock and modern country music became thinner years ago, so it hardly comes as a surprise when artists make the jump between genres nowadays. Whether it's country singers name-dropping '70s and '80s acts, paring up or covering those same artists, or flat-out copying the timeless riffs and songwriting of those eras, there's way more to the country/rock crossover than Eagles.
MUSIC

