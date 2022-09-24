ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: 'Steel Magnolias' opens Thursday at MCC

Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St., will host the official book launch of “The Art of Flourishing,” edited by local author and entrepreneur Lauren da Silva from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Da Silva has curated a collection of three books that amplify the stories of...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Waco Heart Walk set for Oct. 8 at Cameron Park Zoo

The American Heart Association invites Waco and the surrounding community back to its premier event, Waco Heart Walk, Saturday, on Oct. 8 at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N Fourth St. Check in is at 5:30 p.m. and the walk begins at 6. Register at WacoHeartWalk.org. Call 254-421-2827 for more information.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County Senior Expo coming Sept. 26

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas businesses, organizations and activities are looking to make Bell County a “senior friendly” place to live. The 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell County Expo Center this Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
BELL COUNTY, TX
baylorlariat.com

New restaurant puts soul on La Salle

Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Historic Waco Foundation to host Murder Mystery Party

Art classes for children ages 6-12 will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Registration ends Monday. Cost is $15. Participants will make fall crafts. Email chernandez@ymcactx.org for more information. Free climate lecture. Waco Friends of the Climate will host...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas

Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
RICHARDSON, TX
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Fatality confirmed in multi-vehicle accident

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At least one fatality has been confirmed in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News the incident happened on Interstate 35, near Ross Road. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue said on social...
ELM MOTT, TX

