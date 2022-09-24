Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: 'Steel Magnolias' opens Thursday at MCC
Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St., will host the official book launch of “The Art of Flourishing,” edited by local author and entrepreneur Lauren da Silva from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Da Silva has curated a collection of three books that amplify the stories of...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Waco Heart Walk set for Oct. 8 at Cameron Park Zoo
The American Heart Association invites Waco and the surrounding community back to its premier event, Waco Heart Walk, Saturday, on Oct. 8 at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N Fourth St. Check in is at 5:30 p.m. and the walk begins at 6. Register at WacoHeartWalk.org. Call 254-421-2827 for more information.
fox44news.com
Bell County Senior Expo coming Sept. 26
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas businesses, organizations and activities are looking to make Bell County a “senior friendly” place to live. The 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell County Expo Center this Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
baylorlariat.com
New restaurant puts soul on La Salle
Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Historic Waco Foundation to host Murder Mystery Party
Art classes for children ages 6-12 will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Registration ends Monday. Cost is $15. Participants will make fall crafts. Email chernandez@ymcactx.org for more information. Free climate lecture. Waco Friends of the Climate will host...
Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Their Second Magnolia at the Silos Baking Competition
Chip and Joanna Gaines announced another 'Silos Baking Competition' is in the works for an entire season on Magnolia Network, and fans can catch live tapings for the next two weeks.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
KWTX
Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
kagstv.com
City of Waco hoping to help residents save money on electric bills with Texas Power Switch
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is hoping it can help residents save money when it comes to their electric bills by partnering with Texas Power Switch (TPS), a company that sells electricity rates in the state. Earlier this week, the city posted on its Instagram page that...
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
fox44news.com
Fatality confirmed in multi-vehicle accident
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At least one fatality has been confirmed in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News the incident happened on Interstate 35, near Ross Road. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue said on social...
