ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

Brotherly bonanza: Virginia man wins $3M lottery prize 2 years after brother wins $1M

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nraM0_0i92CC0S00

Luck rubbed off from one brother to another in the Virginia lottery.

Danny Mudd, of Sterling, bought a 50X the Money scratch-off ticket last month that yielded a $3 million payday, Virginia Lottery officials said in a news release.

Winning appears to be a family trait. Mudd’s brother, Terry Mudd, won $1 million in a scratch-off game he played in 2019.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Danny Mudd told Lottery officials as he claimed his prize on Aug. 29. “I was like, “No, this can’t be!”

Mudd bought his winning $3 million ticket at the Sheetz convenience store in Sterling, lottery officials said.

He decided to take a lump sum figure of $1,875,000 before taxes, rather than receiving the full $3 million in annual installments stretching over 30 years.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Mudd told lottery officials. “I’m just smiling!”

The chances of winning the $3 million top prize are 1 in 1,836,000.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement

A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage

HAVANA — (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate. Ian made landfall at...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the state's guidance on district policies for transgender students that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Sterling, VA
WGAU

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida

HAVANA — (AP) — A strengthening Hurricane Ian's rain and winds lashed Cuba's western tip, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people, as it became a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday and roared on a path that could see it hit Florida's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#Bonanza#3m#Cox Media Group
WGAU

2 in custody after undercover Michigan state trooper shot in Detroit

DETROIT — An undercover Michigan state trooper was injured early Tuesday after gunfire erupted at a Detroit apartment complex during a narcotics investigation, authorities said. Update 10:05 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Michigan State Police said Tuesday that the condition of an officer critically injured in a shooting earlier in...
DETROIT, MI
WGAU

Critics: Oregon's move to decriminalize hard drugs a failure

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — ASHAFER EDITED. TO MOVE SUNDAY, 9/25. AP Photos RPOR701-703 on hold in NY. Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds.
OREGON STATE
WGAU

Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba (live updates)

Ian became a major hurricane and made landfall near La Coloma, Cuba, early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Electricity could go out across Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Update 9:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said that residents can...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Hurricane Ian: If you’re in Florida, here is what you need to do now

The National Hurricane Center is warning residents of Florida that Hurricane Ian is likely to be a major hurricane as it nears the state this week. Ian, the NHC said, is likely to become a major hurricane, a hurricane that is a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, as it moves in the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WGAU

Fetterman releases new ad defending his record on crime under deluge of GOP attacks

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has released a new ad in an attempt to defend his record on criminal justice after a deluge of ads from his Senate opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman, a Democrat, has been consistently leading in polls but has seen the gap narrow amid accusations from Republicans that he is too soft on crime and favors sentence reductions for violent criminals. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's PAC has spent millions on the state's Board of Pardons, which he chairs as lieutenant governor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Attorneys for Musk, Twitter argue over information exchange

DOVER, Del. — (AP) — A Delaware judge is hearing arguments over the exchange of information by lawyers for Twitter and Elon Musk in a lawsuit in which the social media giant is seeking to force Musk to carry through with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Tuesday’s...
DELAWARE STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
91K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy