Football: Wragg scores three times, Westfield blanks rival Scotch Plains-Fanwood

By Simeon Pincus, MyCentralJersey.com
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 2 days ago

WESTFIELD – The calling card for the Westfield High School football team for the better part of the past decade or so has been its stifling defense. The question Saturday is whether it was that defense that led the way in a 30-0 shutout of rival Scotch Plains-Fanwood, or it was the running attack that fueled the unit in its shut-down effort at Kehler Stadium.

Let’s say it was both.

Senior running back Dylan Wragg rushed for 199 yards and scored three touchdowns, Aidan Harper added 64 yards and another score, and the Westfield defense did the rest, shaking off a game-opening drive that saw the Raiders get to within eight yards of the end zone.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood went 59 yards in 15 plays to start the game, getting to the Westfield 8-yard line on the game’s first drive, but the Blue Devils came up with the stop on 4th-and-2. The Raiders did not notch another first down in the first half, and did not visit Westfield’s side of the field until the final minutes of the game, trailing by 30, having that drive also end on the Blue Devils’ 8-yard line.

After the big first-quarter stop to a drive that took just under 10 minutes to start the game, the offense went to work, as Wragg led a rushing unit that outgained SPF 299-87 for the game.

“I loved the way we responded,” Westfield coach Jim DeSarno said. “There were a couple of plays where we were a little out of position, but once we make those correction and got into the groove of the game, I felt the kids were dialed in and did a great job. They (the defense) fed off our offense today. We just ran the ball and ran the ball, and when we’re successful with the way we play, that helped too, where our defense wasn’t depended on to win the game. Our offense really helped them out today.”

FOOTBALL RESULTS: Week 4 Big Central Conference and area football roundup

While Westfield’s first drive of the game stalled near midfield, the Blue Devils defense followed it up with a 3-and-out, highlighted by a Brandon Love sack on 3rd-and-5, and then Wragg and friends went to work. The senior scored on a three-yard run after a 45-yard gain to open the scoring, with Henry Hipschman adding the first of four extra points he’d kick Saturday without a miss to make it 7-0.

After another 3-and-out, Wragg scored again, capping a 54-yard drive with an eight-yard TD run, and the score was 14-0 at halftime. The senior then finished the first drive of the second half with a 17-yard TD run, before coming out of the game – save for his duties as the punter.

“I have all the faith in the world in my offensive line, and I really can’t do anything without them doing their job,” said Wragg, who is back after missing all but three games last season with an injury. “They stepped it up today and the rest was pretty easy. It’s a great 1-2 punch, going from them getting shut down by our incredible defense, and then we can go out on fire on the ball on offense and really just take it to them.”

“He is so physically strong, he’s confident in himself, and he’s just really hard to bring down,” DeSarno said of his running back. “He does a lot of little things. He does a little jump-cut here, and if you’re going to try and tackle him high, he’s not easy to bring down.”

The Blue Devils added a safety on a bad punt snap in the third quarter, before Harper capped the scoring early in the third quarter on a seven-yard touchdown scamper. The Westfield defense then finished things off, pitching the shutout despite neither team committing a turnover.

The win is the third straight for Westfield after it fell to Watchung Hills 17-7 on opening night. The Blue Devils followed that up with a 21-14 win over Union, before a lopsided win over Elizabeth, and now Scotch Plains-Fanwood.

“That Week 1 loss definitely put our minds into check and gave us the idea of what we needed to do to be a winning football team,” Wragg said. “We all came together, and every Friday and Saturday we’re just putting it together.”

WHAT IT MEANS

Westfield improved to 3-1 after an opening-night loss to Watchung Hills. Scotch Plains-Fanwood slides to 1-4 and has dropped four straight since an opening-day win over North Plainfield,

KEY PLAY

The Westfield defense comes up with a huge stop on a 4th-and-2 at its own 8-yard line on the game’s first drive, as the Blue Devils stuff SPF’s Ethan Filler, who was running for the first down out of the wildcat formation. That set the tone for the rest of the game.

BY THE NUMBERS

165 – Total yards gained by Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Saturday, including just 87 on the ground

9:18 – The time of Scotch Plains-Fanwood’s game-opening drive, which was stopped at the 8-yard line.

WHAT’S NEXT

Westfield will play host to St. Joseph-Metuchen next Saturday in a game that could decide the American Gold Division championship. The Falcons suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, falling to Elizabeth 23-21. Scotch Plains-Fanwood will take on Summit at home on Friday night.

THEY SAID IT

“I like the way the kids rebounded. It’s a credit to them. Sometimes you can give up, but they didn’t look too far in the future. We chipped away the next week, and then the last two weeks we’ve been playing really well. We’ve got our work cut out for us next week with St. Joe. But I like where we are as a team. We’ve just got to stay healthy.” – Westfield coach Jim DeSarno on where his team is after an 0-1 start

BOX SCORE

SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD (1-4) 0-0-0-0 – 0

WESTFIELD (3-1) 0-14-9-7 – 30

SCORING

W -- Dylan Wragg 3 run (Henry Hipschman kick)

W -- Wragg 8 run (Hipschman kick)

W -- Wragg 17 run (Hipschman kick)

W – Safety

W -- Harper 7 run (Hipschman kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: SPF—Jackson 6-9, Estivene 1-9, Filler 4-4, Tittanegro 18-60, Fischer 1-(-2), Romano 1-7; W—Wragg 16-199, Harper 12-64, Rossetti 1-1, Brown 5-37.

PASSING: SPF—Fischer 12-20-0-0-78; W—Brown 6-10-0-0-70.

RECEIVING: SPF—Jackson 5-36, Hanvey 1-6, Handy 2-13, Filler 3-7, Tittanegro 1-16; W—Wragg 1-33, Meixner 1-11, Ferraro 1-5, Prichett 3-21.

Simeon Pincus has been covering NJ sports since 1997. He can be reached at SPincus@GannettNJ.com. Follow him on Twitter @SimeonPincus.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Football: Wragg scores three times, Westfield blanks rival Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

