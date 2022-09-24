Read full article on original website
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Gizmodo
Jason Momoa Is a Fancy Satyr Thief in This Whimsical Slumberland Clip
Slumberland’s loose adaptation of the classic Little Nemo in Slumberland might be straying quite a bit away from the comic source material. But if it’s going to give us a literally horny Jason Momoa hamming it up as a guide to the world of dreams, then I frankly can’t complain about it.
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
Gizmodo
Werewolf by Night Wants to Introduce Monsters Into the MCU
Euphoria’s Storm Reid is joining the Nun sequel. Sarah Michelle Gellar teases her Teen Wolf spinoff hero. Jon Hurwitz wants a sixth season of Cobra Kai. Plus, another look at Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and what’s coming on Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!. The Nun 2. THR reports...
Gizmodo
Louise Fletcher, Star Trek's Kai Winn, Dies at 88
Louise Fletcher, actor in works such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine passed away in her home in France on Friday. Per her son Andrew Bick, the 88-year-old actor died of natural causes. Born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1934, Fletcher began her...
Aida review – dour staging gains colour from the pit
There’s an enduring story that the premiere of Verdi’s Aida featured a dozen elephants in Act 2’s triumphal procession. Disappointingly that’s a myth, but there’s at least one of them still lurking in the room now whenever an opera company takes on the work, one that gets bigger and wrinklier with the years: how to stage today an “exotic” story of Egypt and Ethiopia, seen through 19th-century Italian eyes?
Gizmodo
Blood Relatives
If you’ve ever wanted to watch a horror movie that also feels like a warm hug, you should. . Writer, director, and star Noah Segan (Looper, Knives Out) plays a vampire named Francis who thinks he’s the coolest guy ever. He wears a leather jacket, drives an old muscle car, traverses America, and occasionally murders people by sucking the blood out of their bodies.
Gizmodo
Sherlock's Sassy Sister Returns in First Trailer for Enola Holmes 2
She’s back, and she’s just as determined as ever to make a name for herself as a detective—despite being the little sister of a certain other famous detective. Enola Holmes 2 reunites Netflix superstars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) for another round of madcap crime-solving and fourth wall-breaking.
33 of the scariest Stephen King moments
Stephen King's creative output spans galaxies of grotesquerie and freaky terror, with monsters that run the gamut from otherworldly to terrifyingly human to reminds-you-way-too-much-of-someone-you-know. We set out to highlight some lesser-known but still stellar scenes, choosing just one moment to represent each project. It is entirely possible, though, that a couple of King's greatest hits landed at the top of the roster ("Here's Johnny!").
SFGate
Review: 'Less Is Lost,' a funny and affecting U.S. road trip
“Less Is Lost,” by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown) Andrew Sean Greer's “Less Is Lost” is the highly anticipated follow up to his 2018 Pulitzer Prize winning novel “Less,” a satire about an American abroad who travels the globe from Mexico to Germany to Japan to avoid going to an ex-boyfriend's wedding.
IGN
Spirit Halloween Review
Spirit Halloween will be in limited theaters starting on Sept. 30 and will release on On Demand Oct. 11. Spirit Halloween sounds asinine on paper — turn America's favorite seasonal costume shop into a horror movie, because what, Party City passed? Welp, fret not! David Poag's feature debut would fit snugly into Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming as the show-stopping headliner, providing a freakish but not too frightening gateway horror tale with sugar-high festive energies. As an independent genre bridge with only an abandoned department store at its core, Spirit Halloween (the movie) is far from a corporate cash-in. Dare this review deem Spirit Halloween a noteworthy new entry into family-friendly Halloween flick rotations?
Daily Beast
‘11 Minutes’ Is the Most Terrifying—and Frustrating—Docuseries of the Year
In terms of unadulterated experiential terror, 11 Minutes has few non-fiction equals, utilizing an array of cellphone and bodycam videos to place viewers directly in the midst of the mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017. Fifty-eight people died that evening and another 869 were injured, all due to the lethal actions of a lone gunman firing from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Boasting commentary from Jason Aldean, who was on stage as the event headliner when the madness erupted, director Jeff Zimbalist’s four-part docuseries (Sept. 27, Paramount+) immerses itself in the moment-to-moment chaos of that calamity with stunning urgency. It’s a long-form portrait of hell that, figuratively speaking, never ends, both in its victims’ minds and in America, where massacres like this are now somehow accepted as par for the course.
Gizmodo
How Magic: The Gathering Crafts Its Zaniest Sets
Magic: The Gathering is arguably weirder than it ever has been, whether it’s in its epic tales of spell-slinging Planeswakers in its primary card sets or its crossovers with everything from Street Fighter and Fortnite to Warhammer 40K and Lord of the Rings. But the series is often at its weirdest not when playing with someone else’s universe, but taking Magic as is and having fun with it.
Gizmodo
Shadow and Bone's Season 2 Sneak Peek Promises Even More Darkling Drama
Shadow and Bone, one of my favorite “no-thoughts, just-vibes” shows on Netflix, has finally dropped a season two sneak peek. The television adaption of the young adult series of the same name saw incredible success thanks to its approachable storytelling, charismatic leads, and exceptionally clever reworking of the original material.
Gizmodo
Bones and All
Bones and All is a movie that defies easy categorization. It’s the latest film from Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria, who to date has quite the pristine reputation. It stars Timothée Chalamet, one of the biggest young stars on the planet. By those measures, you might think it’s an awards drama. It’s also a road-trip romance set in the 1980s which sounds like the description of a comedy or fantasy. Then, in addition, it’s about two cannibals filled with all the stomach-churning violence and gore to go with it. So, yes, it’s also a horror movie.
Gizmodo
Stranger Things
Stranger Things’ recent fourth season might have been epic in length, but it seems Netflix managed to edit a few things out—namely the bloopers in this reel of outtakes, several of which suggest that the actors on the show know that fans are eagerly anticipating seeing a blooper reel.
People Are Sharing Movies They Absolutely DID NOT Want To See But Ended Up Loving Once They Did
"The only reason my sister and I went to see The Lego Movie was because we chickened out of asking if we could see The Wolf of Wall Street (we were both still a few months from being 18). This was definitely more fun than seeing that, and it had a lot more thought put into it than we thought it would."
Gizmodo
The Witcher Prequel Blood Origin Releases This Christmas
Elven Michelle Yeoh will be the gift worth opening from under the tree this year. Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher: Blood Origin—a prequel series about the calamity known as the “Conjunction of the Spheres” that gave rise to the world of the Continent seen in Andrzej Sapkowski’s smash-hit fantasy world—will debut on Christmas Day this year, just in case you planned on doing anything other than sitting in front of a TV for several hours.
msn.com
The most magical streets in the world
Slide 1 of 31: These postcard-pretty streets are home to unique architectural features and historic sites. People usually flock to the most beautiful streets in the world for their unique character, history, and atmosphere. Let's take a virtual stroll down some of the most magical streets in the world. The...
Gizmodo
The Last of Us Show's First Trailer Heralds a Heartbreaking Apocalypse
Finally, a better look at Pedro Pascal as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us series. The Mandalorian star shows his face as an apocalypse survivor out for redemption in a world riddled with “clickers,” humans who have mutated into zombies thanks to the worldwide Cordyceps Brain Infection outbreak. Here Pascal plays the lead of the successful PlayStation video game franchise, and (once again) is tasked with a mission to get a kid through a very wild frontier.
