Mount Union routs Muskingum

NEW CONCORD ― It was a million-dollar performance in a $38 million facility.

The Mount Union football team could do little wrong in its first road game of the season and rolled to a 59-0 victory over host Muskingum on Saturday in the brand-new Bullock Health and Wellness Center.

The third-ranked Purple Raiders scored on six of seven first-half possessions and a relentless defense tormented the Muskies from the first play as they improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

With John Carroll upsetting Heidelberg the Raiders and Blue Streaks (2-1, 2-0) share first place.

The loss was Muskingum’s (2-1, 1-1) first of the season and ended its winning streak at three, dating to last season.

The Mount Union passing game was at its season-best as quarterback Braxton Plunk, wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr., senior tight end Chase Lawson and running backs Jaden Manley, DeAndre Parker and KJ Redmon throttled the Muskies en route to a 45-0 halftime lead.

With the offensive line giving Plunk ample time to pass, the 6-foot, 180-pound senior from Plant City, Fla., accumulated first-half statistical totals worthy of a full-game performance.

He completed 23 of 24 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns and scored the Raiders’ first touchdown on a shifty 14-yard run before being replaced by sophomore Noah Beaudrie to start the second half.

Beaudrie, from Monroe, Mich., kept up the same pace as Plunk by completing 7-of-8 throws for 75 yards and rushing for 55 yards on six carries.

The 14-year run was the second-longest run of Plunk’s career. His longest run, of 15 yards, came during his freshman year also against Muskingum.

The Raiders, who play at Ohio Northern next week, had 604 yards on 79 offensive plays to 56 yards on 46 plays for the Muskies. It marked the second straight game that Mount exceeded 600 yards.

Mount sacked Muskingum quarterbacks Jordan Garrett and Doug Crawford five times and junior John Roland had his first interception of the season.

Head coach Geoff Dartt substituted freely in the second half, resting most of his starters.

Ruby surpassed the 3,000-yard mark in receptions early in the first quarter and finished with 176 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions. The senior from Miami, Fla., now has caught 203 passes for 3,146 yards.

In the last two meetings, the Raiders outscored Muskingum, 132-7, and Mount now has won 34 straight between the two.

Senior placekicker Thomas Piccirillo kicked a career-long 30-yard field goal and went 8-for-8 on PAT’s.

Sophomore running back Tyler Echeverry came off the bench to lead the Raiders in rushing with 64 yards on 10 carries.