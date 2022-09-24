Read full article on original website
Florida Moves EWU Game to Sunday Due to Hurricane Ian
The Gators were originally slated to play on Saturday.
Clemson Finally Stopped Wake After Allowing Deacons to Run
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was not pretty. It was not ugly. It was just awful. That’s the best way to describe No. 5 Clemson’s defensive effort in Saturday’s 51-45 double-overtime victory over No. 21 Wake Forest at Truist Field.
Hurricane Ian’s landfall could spell trouble for Braves-Mets series
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, but Fox 5 chief meteorologist David Chandley says the storm’s remnants could spell trouble for Friday’s series opener between the Mets and Braves.
Clemson at Boston College kickoff time, TV announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 8. Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Big news for Clemson
Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils
Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba sets Missouri visit
Five-star St. Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy EDGE Samuel M’Pemba will visit Missouri this weekend for the Tigers game against Georgia, he announced on Tuesday. The trip to Columbia will be his third since the spring; he also visited in the month of June. M’Pemba, originally from the St. Louis...
Neal Brown on Horns Down: I've put zero thought into it
Both West Virginia and Texas will be looking for their first Big 12 win on Saturday, with a primetime showdown taking place at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Emotions are going to be high on both sidelines, with a positive result needed for both Steve Sarkisian and Neal Brown. As...
Mike Boynton slams NCAA after Memphis punishments
After the NCAA announced punishments against Memphis following an investigation into James Wiseman’s recruitment, comparisons came in about the Oklahoma State situation. That led to a poignant response from Cowboys coach Mike Boynton on Twitter. Following an IARP investigation, Memphis received a $5,000 fine and three years probation for...
NC State at Clemson is choice for ESPN College GameDay
NC State football: welcome to the national spotlight. When the polls are updated Sunday afternoon, odds are good that the Wolfpack will be ranked in the top 10. And next Saturday, when ESPN College GameDay hits the road for the premier national pregame show, the destination will involve the Wolfpack.
