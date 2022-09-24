ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Urban Meyer talks Rutgers football’s 3-0 start: ‘I think that was the perfect schedule for Rutgers’

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Addxu_0i92B44600

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A 3-0 start has certainly been good for Rutgers football, getting the Scarlet Knights halfway towards bowl eligibility. But the schedule has also tested Rutgers, something that Urban Meyer thinks will help the program in the long term.

Meyer, who won three national championships (two with Florida and one with Ohio State) likes the undefeated start to the season for Rutgers. The record is nice, Meyer said, but what stands out to him is the fact that Rutgers has been pushed in their two road games.

In their season opener at Boston College, Rutgers utilized a strong fourth quarter for a 22-21 win. The home opener the next week was a blowout win over Wagner that was followed up with a 16-14 win at Temple.

Related

What recruits are visiting Rutgers football on Saturday night for the game against Iowa?

That, Meyer says, is ideal for a program that is now in its third season of a rebuild under head coach Greg Schiano.

“I think that was the perfect schedule for Rutgers and it turned out perfect too. They had two battles. Boston College, that was 50-50, that was a great win,” Meyer said on the Big Ten Network this week.

“That was on the road,” said former college and NFL coach Dave Wannstedt, also on the Big Ten Network segment with Meyer.

Rutgers has their Big Ten opener on Saturday night against Iowa (7:00 P.M. ET, FS1).

Related

Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far...and yes, Notre Dame is on the list

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
State
Florida State
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Holtz
Person
Dave Wannstedt
Person
Urban Meyer
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
WBRE

WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack

POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#The Big Ten Network
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
Fox News

NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
PhillyBite

The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy