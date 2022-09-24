ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Conor Gallagher Details Disappointment At Being Left Out Of England Squad

By Dylan McBennett
 2 days ago

Conor Gallagher was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad, and the player has spoken about his disappointment.

Conor Gallagher has had a tough return to Chelsea after his successful loan spell at Crystal Palace, and the player was left out of Gareth Southgate's last squad before the World Cup, and he spoke of his disappointment recently.

Gallagher hasn't played a great deal this season, and when he has he's slightly struggled, and has seen red on a tough day in his career so far this year.

The player will have to play more in the next month to even be considered in the World Cup squad for November.

Conor Gallagher was left out of the England squad.

Speaking on his exclusion from the squad, Conor Gallagher had this to say.

Obviously you can say it was difficult that I wasn’t part of the squad in this camp."

“But I took it on the chin. Gareth spoke to me and said what I need to do to give myself the best chance to get in the squad."

“It was the things that you would expect. Just, regular football, performing well consistently, those are the most important things."

“I’m very happy and thankful that he said that. I’m going to work as hard as I can and try to impress him to give myself the biggest chance.”

Gareth Southgate has told Conor Gallagher what he needs to do to get back into the squad.

Disappointing for Gallagher, but he knows what he has to do in order to be in with a shout for the final squad. Chelsea have a lot of games this coming month, and Graham Potter may allow Gallagher to play a style of football that suits him.

All eyes on Gareth Southgate's final squad.

