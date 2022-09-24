ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Angel Di Maria FIFA 23: How to Complete the Ones to Watch SBC

Angel Di Maria FIFA 23 Ones to Watch SBC is now live as the first player SBC of the new Ultimate Team cycle. Di Maria transferred to Juventus in the summer after a tenure at Paris Saint-Germain. Di Maria has been downgraded to an 84 overall, but he's historically received multiple performance based upgrade cards in FUT. This looks like a no-brainer to complete considering the requirements.
NBA 2K23 Leadership Skills Explained

For those who plan on playing a lot of MyCareer NBA games in NBA 2K23 on Next Gen, it appears the Leadership Skills system has plenty to offer you. Whether you'
FIFA 23 Early Access Upgrade: How to Complete

FIFA 23 Early Access Upgrade is now live giving players a chance to upgrade their starter squads. FIFA 23 Early Access officially starts Sept. 27 for Ultimate Edition owners, but there's an EA Play trial now available for 10 hours. EA Sports has released multiple Early Access SBCs so far including a Ones to Watch Angel Di Maria and now a limited-repeatable upgrade SBC.
Is Warzone 2 in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta?

Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in the Modern Warfare II Open Beta?. Now that the Modern Warfare II Open Beta has been out and available for some time, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering whether or not Warzone 2 is included as well. Here's a breakdown of if Warzone 2 is in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added

It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
Popular Twitch Steamer Believes Warzone 2 is Better Without Loadouts

Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber TimTheTatman has been vocal about Warzone 2.0's choice to get rid of loadouts. In a recent video focused on the differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, TimTheTatman argued that Warzone 2's decision to get rid of loadouts was beneficial to the game as he believes that currently, the weapons found on the ground in Warzone are useless.
Poland beat feisty Wales to stay in Nations League top tier

A second-half goal from striker Karol Swiderski gave Poland a 1-0 win over a courageous Wales team in Cardiff on Sunday, allowing the Poles to hold onto their place in League A of the Nations League but relegating their hosts to League B. Robert Lewandowski found himself on the edge...
Qatar World Cup: Germany players to get €400k each with tournament win

Germany players will each receive €400,000 ($390,000) if they lift the World Cup in Qatar later this year, the country's football association (DFB) said on Sunday after agreeing on tournament bonuses with the team. The bonus for the title win is up from €350,000 for the previous tournament in...
Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest

Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
Overwatch 2 'Esperanča' Map Revealed

Blizzard officially unveiled its newest map debuting with Overwatch 2, "Esperanča." As promised, Esperanča will round out the package of six brand-new maps debuting on day one with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 1. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Esperanča in Overwatch 2.
