Denver, CO

Broncos bring in help for Nathaniel Hackett, hire Jerry Rosburg to assist first-year head coach during games

By Shanna McCarriston
CBS Sports
 2 days ago
Stephen Guyer
2d ago

if you need an assistant for your head couch... don't that kinda make the assistant the head coach...lol

