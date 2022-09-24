Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Scores
Avon def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 Britton-Hecla def. Wilmot, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-7 Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 Clark/Willow Lake def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., 25-6, 25-15, 25-13 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-7, 25-7 Faulkton...
Sand Hills Express
High School Volleyball Scores 9/24
The Broken Bow volleyball team placed fourth at the Adams Central volleyball invite on Saturday. The Lady Indians won their opening match against Superior 2-1 (22-25, 25-13, 25-19). Bow then faced Centura in the semifinals. It was the second meeting in three days between the two teams as Broken Bow defeated Centura 2-1 at the Bow triangular on Sept. 22. The two would once again go all three sets but this time Centura came out on top 2-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-19). Broken Bow faced the host team Adams Central in the third place match with AC winning 2-0 (25-11, 25-15). Malcolm was the tournament champion defeating Centura in the championship match 2-0 (25-17, 25-19).
Elk Point-Jefferson continues to inch closer to No. 2 in 11B: High school football polls
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA. 1. Jefferson (18) 5-0 90 1. 2. O’Gorman 4-1 71 2.
Three New #1s in This Week’s Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings
There are three new teams ranked at #1 in the latest rankings from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. 12 teams from the region ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classes this week including four teams in Class A, two teams in Class AA, three teams in Class AAA, and three more teams in Class AAAA. 13 teams were ranked in the Top 10 last week.
Porterville Recorder
Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 5A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Pleasant Valley (7)5-01121. 2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)4-1952. 3. Ankeny4-1943. 4. Cedar...
