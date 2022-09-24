Read full article on original website
Lantern
Football: Buckeyes kickoff time announced against Michigan State
No. 3 Ohio State now knows when it will take the field for its first road test of 2022. The Buckeyes will kick off in East Lansing, Michigan, against Michigan State Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. on ABC, the athletic department announced Monday. In Ohio State’s first four games, it...
Lantern
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin
The Buckeyes began Big Ten play Saturday, and they did so without much issue against a Wisconsin team that consistently remains near the top of the conference. No. 3 Ohio State fell in the opening coin toss for the first time this season, but they raced ahead, scoring on the first drive of the game and not allowing the Badgers a chance to catch up during its 52-21 win.
Lantern
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponents
The Buckeyes field hockey team fell in two away games to top-25 Big Ten opponents over the weekend. No. 23 Ohio State (3-5, 0-3 Big Ten) has dropped five straight after losing to No. 19 Rutgers (6-4, 2-1 Big Ten) 2-0 Friday and No. 6 Penn State (8-1, 3-0 Big Ten) 2-0 Sunday.
Lantern
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21
Graduate safety Tanner McCalister kept it real: He thought he had a chance to score on his first interception as a Buckeye. When Wisconsin junior quarterback Graham Mertz dropped back and threw to the left on his first attempt of the game Saturday, McCalister read the pass and snagged the football, which tailed behind the intended Badgers receiver. McCalister cut across the field after the catch, and said the end zone was in his vision.
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 Nebraska
The No. 7 Ohio State women’s volleyball team opened conference play by splitting its weekend series with Iowa and No. 3 Nebraska. The Buckeyes (5-5) won in straight sets Friday as Iowa (6-7) dropped its home matchup. On Saturday, the Cornhuskers (10-1) defended their home turf as they defeated Ohio State in a competitive five sets.
Lantern
Football: No. 3 Ohio State leads wire-to-wire, defeats Wisconsin 52-21
A battle between two Big Ten heavyweights turned into a one-sided showcase behind the Buckeyes’ latest display of hard-hitting offense. A quick start propelled No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) to a 52-21 victory over Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Ohio Stadium Saturday. The Buckeyes defense also stifled the Badgers offense, forcing four three-and-outs and holding them to an average of 5.3 yards per play.
Lantern
Softball: Buckeyes intrasquad exhibition gives first look at freshmen, 2023 team
The Ohio State softball team started off its autumn season with a defensive battle during an intrasquad scrimmage at Buckeye Field. The Gray team prevailed over the Scarlet team 2-1 Friday, giving head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly her first look at the Buckeye freshmen and 2023 squad after an NCAA Tournament appearance last season.
Lantern
Women's Soccer: Buckeyes break through against Iowa, beat Hawkeyes 2-0
Sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich scored her second goal of the season, and the Buckeyes women’s soccer team notched their first conference win, defeating Iowa 2-0 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Sunday. Ohio State (6-2-2, 1-1-1 Big Ten) scored its first goal in 14 days, just over four minutes into...
Lantern
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive year
Ohio State continued its streak of growing diversity and academic talent in the new freshman class after announcing a new record-high student enrollment for the fall semester, according to a news release Friday. The university has reported increases in diversity since 2018, one year after former university spokesperson Chris Davey...
