Police investigating reports of 'nude male night walkers' in Pa. county

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBL6Z_0i92AQ2y00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Pennsylvania say they are investigating reports of "nude male night walkers."

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, officers were called to East End Drive and Ditz Drive in Lancaster County for a welfare check on Friday around 2:20 a.m. Officers talked to the person who requested the welfare check and learned it was for a person working on a car nearby.

Police searched the area and saw a nude man walking in the distance. Police said officers chased the man but he got away. Police said the man was fully-nude beside a shirt or cloth wrapped around his head.

"This incident may be related to other investigations involving similar reports of nude male night walkers," police said.

Anyone with information can call Northern Lancaster County police at 717-733-0965.

Demorats Love Illegals and Lgbti
1d ago

once he tells cops it was a mini pride march, nothing will be done, cuz the PA gov. attends those..

Greg Brunner
1d ago

had it been a woman every cop in 30 counties would have been there looking

Vic Damone Jr
2d ago

I find it hilarious there's more than one

IN THIS ARTICLE
