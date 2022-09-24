Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox
New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/27/22
New York Post | Greg Joyce: Frankie Montas was the biggest acquisition by the Yankees at the trade deadline, and has been underwhelming to say the least. He had a 6.35 ERA before landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation, and ten days after being put on the shelf has yet to resume throwing. I think it’s fair to be concerned that the piece the Yankees got for the playoff rotation won’t be healthy enough to be in the playoffs at all.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Luis Severino vs. Kevin Gausman
As I outlined in the Yankees/Blue Jays series preview earlier today, the Yankees have a chance to mathematically end the AL East race right now. They’re 8.5 games up on Toronto with just 10 left to play, so a win will eliminate the second-place Jays and cement New York’s 20th division title and just its second since 2012. Even if they don’t get the job done tonight, they’ll have two more cracks in Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday (not to mention afterward in separate contests), but let’s just end it here, yeah?
numberfire.com
Mark Vientos sitting Sunday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Pete Alonso versus Athletics starter JP Sears. In 28 plate appearances this season, Vientos has a .167 batting average with a .619...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 7, Red Sox 5: No 61, but the magic number is three
Well, it didn’t come today either. Aaron Judge actually saw more pitches in the zone today than it feels like he had in a while, he had an at-bat stolen by a terrible umpire call, but at the end, he finished the game still on 60 home runs. However, that was pretty much the worst news of the day, as Domingo Germán did his job, three Yankees went deep, and New York topped the Red Sox 7-5.
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge home runs: How to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox, TV channel, live stream as slugger tries for No. 61
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will try once again to deliver his 61st home run on Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox. Judge recently became the sixth player in Major League Baseball history to reach 60 home runs in a single season. He's one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League and franchise record. Maris nhomered 61 times for the 1961 Yankees.
FOX Sports
Yankees visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series
New York Yankees (94-58, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the...
