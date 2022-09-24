New York Post | Greg Joyce: Frankie Montas was the biggest acquisition by the Yankees at the trade deadline, and has been underwhelming to say the least. He had a 6.35 ERA before landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation, and ten days after being put on the shelf has yet to resume throwing. I think it’s fair to be concerned that the piece the Yankees got for the playoff rotation won’t be healthy enough to be in the playoffs at all.

BRONX, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO