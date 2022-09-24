ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Gameday Outfit

NFL players often go viral on social media for their gameday outfits, whether it's something they wore on the way to the stadium, or something they sport on the field. Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews went viral for her look last weekend. The No. 1 sideline reporter rocked a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Has Made An Official Decision On The Pro Bowl

The NFL has officially done away with the Pro Bowl. The league is replacing the annual All-Star game with a multi-day skills competition and a flag football game that will be played in Las Vegas. It will take place the Sunday before the Super Bowl. This decision comes after there...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Next Job Prediction

College football analysts continue to wonder if Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders will jump to a Power Five program. During The Next Round podcast, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports predicted that Sanders will wind up at Auburn because he sees recruiting as the "first and foremost criteria" for the position.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
John Toshack
NBC Sports

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a match-up between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers–a rematch of Super Bowl LV. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

MLB Playoffs Schedule 2022: Where to watch on TV and live stream

Where to watch on TV and live stream the complete MLB Playoffs schedule 2022 this October (and probably) November. The 2022 MLB regular season reaches its end on Oct. 5. From there, 12 teams will battle to make it to and eventually win the World Series. There will be some...
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Performance Tonight

Week 3's Sunday Night Football contest features the Denver Broncos against the San Francisco 49ers. It's the fourth contest of the season for play-by-play man Mike Tirico and color commentator Cris Collinsworth. NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Collinsworth's performance. Collinsworth made one embarrassing mistake,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy