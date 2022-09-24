Read full article on original website
Marshals arrest man in Ohio accused of knocking out woman’s teeth after marijuana dispute
Elonde Washington, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
Belmont County 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities in St. Clairsville tell 7News a two-year-old was the victim of an accidental shooting on Sunday. 1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz said the shooting happened on North Market Street on Sunday evening. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working […]
Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire
UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
Ohio County teen reported missing
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community for information to help locate a missing teen. The teen is Nickolas Gray. Gray is a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Gray is approximately 5’05” and 140 lbs. Gray was reported missing by his guardian on 09/23/22. The Ohio County […]
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) -- A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz says a juvenile has died following what appears to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. It occurred on North Market St. Sunday evening. Police say an autopsy will be performed on Monday morning. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is present on the scene, […]
Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.
Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township.
Local law enforcement reacts to Kennywood shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) It was supposed to be a family-fun event, but it turned into a place of fear. What happened at Kennywood Park was certainly frightening. Here locally, Hancock County Sheriff Scott Gittings says the news about what happened at Kennywood was shocking but also not. He says the park is very close […]
Ohio girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
Ohio 2 month drug bust had led to 27 people charged
An Ohio drug bust in Jefferson County led to 27 people being charged. Toronto police say they have arrested nine people after a two-month drug sting; six of the arrests were drug deals taken off the street. The nine people arrested are: Joshua D. Smith-Age 44- Toronto- Possession of drug abuse instruments Meghan M. Liddick- […]
Man accused of bringing bat, gun to fight in Ohio
A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a man and threatened to use his gun on him.
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
According to a press release, the checkpoint was on the 1500 block of Mahoning Avenue from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
West Liberty campus police warn about catalytic converter thefts
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Liberty University campus police are issuing a warming for students. In the past two weeks, they have gotten multiple reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles that were parked overnight on campus. They say there are other reports of thefts in the areas around the campus as […]
whbc.com
Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond. He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years. Jayden Lightner is...
Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
WFMJ.com
Deerfield man charged after couple killed in Berlin motorcycle crash
A teen is charged in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a Portage County couple in May. Tyler Johns, 18, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in juvenile court. Johns, of Deerfield, was 17 when his truck crashed into Joseph Olson, of Windham, and his wife...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Sheriff Dale Williams
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Carroll County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.
Ohio police looking for man who caused $1000 worth of damages to steal vodka and cigarettes
Police are looking for a man that robbed a gas station in Ohio. Wells Township police say a man broke into the Coen Gas Station in Brilliant last Wednesday night to allegedly steal vodka and cigarettes. The man was dropped off in front of the gas station, looked to see if anyone was watching and […]
cleveland19.com
16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
