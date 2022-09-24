ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, OH

WTRF- 7News

Belmont County 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities in St. Clairsville tell 7News a two-year-old was the victim of an accidental shooting on Sunday. 1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz said the shooting happened on North Market Street on Sunday evening. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working […]
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire

UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County teen reported missing

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community for information to help locate a missing teen. The teen is Nickolas Gray. Gray is a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Gray is approximately 5’05” and 140 lbs. Gray was reported missing by his guardian on 09/23/22. The Ohio County […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz says a juvenile has died following what appears to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. It occurred on North Market St. Sunday evening. Police say an autopsy will be performed on Monday morning. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is present on the scene, […]
WTRF- 7News

Local law enforcement reacts to Kennywood shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) It was supposed to be a family-fun event, but it turned into a place of fear. What happened at Kennywood Park was certainly frightening. Here locally, Hancock County Sheriff Scott Gittings says the news about what happened at Kennywood was shocking but also not. He says the park is very close […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 2 month drug bust had led to 27 people charged

An Ohio drug bust in Jefferson County led to 27 people being charged. Toronto police say they have arrested nine people after a two-month drug sting; six of the arrests were drug deals taken off the street. The nine people arrested are: Joshua D. Smith-Age 44- Toronto- Possession of drug abuse instruments Meghan M. Liddick- […]
whbc.com

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond. He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years. Jayden Lightner is...
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Sheriff Dale Williams

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Carroll County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

