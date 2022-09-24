ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Buccaneers reveal biggest weakness in embarrassing loss to the Packers

The Buccaneers offense is broken. There is no way around it. Even with all of the injuries in mind, what we saw on the field was inexcusable. Yes, we know, before you all jump to say it; the Buccaneers are dealing with a mountain of injuries. Between the offensive line and almost all of the quality wide receivers being out, the Bucs are facing an uphill battle on that side of the ball, but that is still no excuse for what we have seen so far on the year.
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

De'Vondre Campbell comes up with game-saving play for Packers against Tampa Bay

De’Vondre Campbell came up big for the Packers in their 14-12 defensive showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Minnesota standout reached up and tipped a 2-point conversion away from the awaiting hands of Bucs receiver Russell Gage. Had Gage been able to come down with the throw from Tom Brady, the Bucs would have likely sent the game into overtime.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Packers.com

Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' down-to-the-wire win over Buccaneers

TAMPA – The Packers escaped Raymond James Stadium with a hard-fought 14-12 triumph over the Buccaneers on Sunday. 1. The drama was to be expected. It was Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady after all, right? But as both teams fought through injuries, substitutes and the scorching Florida heat, the game came down to a Tampa Bay two-point conversion with 14 seconds left.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF's review of David Bakhtiari's performance against Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to the lineup for their Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and received positive reviews for his performance. According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari allowed only one pressure in 17 pass-blocking snaps. Bakhtiari played on a pitch count for his first game back, rotating drives with Yosh Nijman. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the decision allowed Bakhtiari to play the entire game without putting too much stress on his knee, especially in the hot temps at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Toshack
Person
Aaron Rodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy