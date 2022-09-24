Read full article on original website
Buccaneers reveal biggest weakness in embarrassing loss to the Packers
The Buccaneers offense is broken. There is no way around it. Even with all of the injuries in mind, what we saw on the field was inexcusable. Yes, we know, before you all jump to say it; the Buccaneers are dealing with a mountain of injuries. Between the offensive line and almost all of the quality wide receivers being out, the Bucs are facing an uphill battle on that side of the ball, but that is still no excuse for what we have seen so far on the year.
Packers 14, Bucs 12: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t overcome tons of missing pieces on offense and a slow start on defense Sunday, dropping their home opener to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12. After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, quarterback Tom Brady and others reacted to the disappointing defeat:
De'Vondre Campbell comes up with game-saving play for Packers against Tampa Bay
De’Vondre Campbell came up big for the Packers in their 14-12 defensive showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Minnesota standout reached up and tipped a 2-point conversion away from the awaiting hands of Bucs receiver Russell Gage. Had Gage been able to come down with the throw from Tom Brady, the Bucs would have likely sent the game into overtime.
Packers inactives: Who's in, who's out for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers?
The Green Bay Packers will have All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari active on Sunday in Tampa Bay for just the second time since his injury at the end of the 2020 season. After missing the first two games of this year, Bakhtiari is officially active for Week 3. The Packers...
Julian Love gives his take on MetLife turf after Sterling Shepard's ACL tear
Another non-contact injury felled a player at MetLife Stadium, with Sterling Shepard sustaining a knee injury Monday night. Giants safety Julian Love told “Tiki & Tierney’ that he thinks it was a freak incident.
Packers.com
Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' down-to-the-wire win over Buccaneers
TAMPA – The Packers escaped Raymond James Stadium with a hard-fought 14-12 triumph over the Buccaneers on Sunday. 1. The drama was to be expected. It was Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady after all, right? But as both teams fought through injuries, substitutes and the scorching Florida heat, the game came down to a Tampa Bay two-point conversion with 14 seconds left.
Latest injury updates for Bucs vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers will both be missing key players for Sunday’s game, but there are a few more names that might be in the lineup despite being listed as questionable. Bucs wide receivers Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, as well as running back Leonard...
PFF's review of David Bakhtiari's performance against Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to the lineup for their Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and received positive reviews for his performance. According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari allowed only one pressure in 17 pass-blocking snaps. Bakhtiari played on a pitch count for his first game back, rotating drives with Yosh Nijman. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the decision allowed Bakhtiari to play the entire game without putting too much stress on his knee, especially in the hot temps at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
How To Watch The Packers-Buccaneers Game: Start Time, Buccaneers-Packers Live Stream Info
Live from Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the NFL season. Two future Hall of Famers meet in a must-see Week 3 matchup. After a Week 2 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are 2-0. But their next two games are against the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, so… um… yikes.
