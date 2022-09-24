Read full article on original website
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man and his brother were shot while riding on the Edmund Highway late Sunday night. “The surviving brother, who was driving the car, said he was unsure of what the other vehicle or potential suspects might have looked like,” said Sheriff Koon.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept.: Highway shooting leaves man dead, brother wounded
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A highway shooting late Saturday night on Edmund Highway left a Columbia man dead and his brother wounded, Lexington Sheriff’s Department says. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot at while driving on Princeton Road between Ramblin Road and Edmund Highway.
Suspect dead after shooting in Sumter County that involved officers
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect has been shot to death following what Sumter County deputies say was a domestic incident that turned into a hostage situation. It's the second straight day there has been a fatal shooting involving an officer there in as many days. The Sumter County...
Man suspected in Sumter shootings arrested in Myrtle Beach along with missing teenage girl
SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW) — A man linked by police to several recent shootings in the Sumter area was arrested over the weekend in Myrtle Beach along with a teenage girl who had been reported missing, police said. Jamal Davon Prince, 19, was being held Monday afternoon at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Sumter police […]
abccolumbia.com
Man who fell from Columbia Convention Center identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A suspect who died after falling from the Columbia Convention Center Saturday was identified by the Richland County Coroner as Harry D. Simms, 62. Authorities say Simms fell from the top of the upper level balcony following a car chase with law enforcement on Sept. 24.
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That […]
Man killed, deputy wounded in South Carolina shootout
People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.
Accident on I-77 kills one person
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
WIS-TV
SCHP responds to Lexington County bus collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to reports of a collision on Ferry Road near Flagstone Way. According to highway patrol, a collision occurred involving a school bus and a 2010 Toyota Tacoma. The incident occurred around 4:23 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials...
wccbcharlotte.com
Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead
KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured in Clarendon County crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Clarendon County. The crash happened on Old Georgetown Road and Home Branch Road, according to troopers. A truck was traveling north on Old Georgetown Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Home...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on I-77N
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is announcing that one person is dead after a fatal collision on I-77 northbound at exit 24. The collision occurred on Sept. 26 around 4:28 p.m., 5 miles south of Blythewood. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, A 2020 Honda SUV...
Over 20 arrested in largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history, DOJ says
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
Sumter County deputy seriously injured, suspect dead in Sunday morning shooting
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has released new details related to a shooting they now say has left a Sumter County deputy wounded and a suspect dead. According to a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the shooting occurred around 8 a.m. when a deputy was...
wach.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
fox35orlando.com
Missing toddler spent the night alone in woods before rescue, sheriff says
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina said a 3-year-old girl is back with her family after separating from them inside Poinsett State Park. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office first put out a Facebook alert about Ruby Heider, the missing child, on Friday. They said Ruby went missing around 7:30 p.m. local time after her family couldn’t locate her while she was on a camping trip.
35-year-old experienced jumper killed at Skydive Carolina
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina. The sheriff’s […]
WIS-TV
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center, identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
abccolumbia.com
No injuries after early morning house fire on Willow Street in Winnsboro
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County firefighters say no one is hurt after a house fire in Winnsboro this morning. It happened after 2 a.m. on Willow Street, where firefighters say the fire was showing from the back side of the home. According to investigators, it took about...
