SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina said a 3-year-old girl is back with her family after separating from them inside Poinsett State Park. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office first put out a Facebook alert about Ruby Heider, the missing child, on Friday. They said Ruby went missing around 7:30 p.m. local time after her family couldn’t locate her while she was on a camping trip.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO