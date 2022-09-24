ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man and his brother were shot while riding on the Edmund Highway late Sunday night. “The surviving brother, who was driving the car, said he was unsure of what the other vehicle or potential suspects might have looked like,” said Sheriff Koon.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Sheriff’s Dept.: Highway shooting leaves man dead, brother wounded

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A highway shooting late Saturday night on Edmund Highway left a Columbia man dead and his brother wounded, Lexington Sheriff’s Department says. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot at while driving on Princeton Road between Ramblin Road and Edmund Highway.
LEXINGTON, SC
West Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Columbia, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man who fell from Columbia Convention Center identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A suspect who died after falling from the Columbia Convention Center Saturday was identified by the Richland County Coroner as Harry D. Simms, 62. Authorities say Simms fell from the top of the upper level balcony following a car chase with law enforcement on Sept. 24.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That […]
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Accident on I-77 kills one person

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

SCHP responds to Lexington County bus collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to reports of a collision on Ferry Road near Flagstone Way. According to highway patrol, a collision occurred involving a school bus and a 2010 Toyota Tacoma. The incident occurred around 4:23 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
KERSHAW, SC
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured in Clarendon County crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Clarendon County. The crash happened on Old Georgetown Road and Home Branch Road, according to troopers. A truck was traveling north on Old Georgetown Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Home...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured after fatal collision on I-77N

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is announcing that one person is dead after a fatal collision on I-77 northbound at exit 24. The collision occurred on Sept. 26 around 4:28 p.m., 5 miles south of Blythewood. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, A 2020 Honda SUV...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
wach.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
COLUMBIA, SC
fox35orlando.com

Missing toddler spent the night alone in woods before rescue, sheriff says

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina said a 3-year-old girl is back with her family after separating from them inside Poinsett State Park. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office first put out a Facebook alert about Ruby Heider, the missing child, on Friday. They said Ruby went missing around 7:30 p.m. local time after her family couldn’t locate her while she was on a camping trip.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

35-year-old experienced jumper killed at Skydive Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina. The sheriff’s […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

