As the fantasy football season continues, more and more injuries pile up. Fantasy managers need to keep an eye on those that went down in Week 3 and look at their rosters accordingly. For those that are in the 40 percent of leagues where Jamaal Williams (RB, Detroit Lions) is available, be sure to grab him. The Lions have said that D’Andre Swift may be out through the team’s bye, which means he won’t be back until Week 7. Williams will become an immediate RB2 with Swift out.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO