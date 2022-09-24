ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

ClutchPoints

Lions, Jared Goff can breathe sigh of relief with Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update

The Detroit Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, and matters were made worse after Amon-Ra St. Brown was reported to have picked up an ankle injury. According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions received some encouraging news regarding St. Brown’s injury. The star wide receiver, and Jared Goff’s favorite target, underwent tests on his ankle and the team was reportedly encouraged by the results. As Pelissero stated, it’s unclear if St. Brown will be required to spend any time on the sideline, but if he does miss time due to the injury, it’s expected to be a brief absence.
DETROIT, MI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for September 26, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Bills cornerback Christian Benford has a fractured hand. Bills activated OL Bobby Hart from the suspended list. Cowboys promoted OL Jason Peters along with QB Will Grier and TE Sean McKeon to their active roster. Detroit Lions. Lions believed S Tracy Walker to have a torn Achilles. Lions RB D’Andre...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Elevating LB Keandre Jones

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor and later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears. However, Chicago opted to waive Jones and he caught on with the Bengals ahead of the 2020 season, bouncing on and off their active roster ever since. For his...
CINCINNATI, OH
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
fantasypros.com

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3

Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Josh Jacobs roster update

Running back Josh Jacobs will be active for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday for their game against the Tennessee Titans. Whether or not he actually plays remains to be seen. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter initially reported that Jacobs flew separately from the team to Tennessee because of an illness and that he would wait until warmups to figure out if he would play.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Waiver Wire Week 4: Khalil Herbert, Romeo Doubs

As the fantasy football season continues, more and more injuries pile up. Fantasy managers need to keep an eye on those that went down in Week 3 and look at their rosters accordingly. For those that are in the 40 percent of leagues where Jamaal Williams (RB, Detroit Lions) is available, be sure to grab him. The Lions have said that D’Andre Swift may be out through the team’s bye, which means he won’t be back until Week 7. Williams will become an immediate RB2 with Swift out.
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers Waive LB Arron Mosby

Carolina had signed the rookie from the practice squad to the active roster last week. However, he was inactive for Week 3 against the Saints. Mosby, 6-4 and 246 pounds, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in May following the 2022 NFL Draft.
CHARLOTTE, NC

